Aberdeen School District retirees being honored this week

18 local school employees will retire this year, and they will be honored at a reception.

The Aberdeen School District and the Aberdeen Education Association announced that they are co-hosting the event to honor all staff who are retiring.

The public and current and former students are invited to give thanks to the staff as they finish the 2017 school year as their last.

Among those retiring this school year are Superintendent Tom Opstad, teachers at multiple schools around Aberdeen, staff including para-educators, custodians, a librarian, and a nurse.

The reception is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in the Commons at Aberdeen High School.

Administration

Tom Opstad, Superintendent

Judy Holliday, Teaching and Learning, Technology Director

Aberdeen High School

Candice Bachtell, Teacher

Beth Day Waters, Teacher

Connie Chillman, School Nurse

Patty Poukkula, Para-educator

Harbor High School

Rhonda Bond, Teacher

Danny Jones, Custodian

Miller Junior High School

Gary Reed, Custodian

A.J. West Elementary School

Katherine Fuhrer, Teacher

Susan Van Volkinburg, Teacher

Karen Thompson, Para-educator

Jill Waite, Para-educator

Linda Welliver, Para-educator

Central Park Elementary School

Sharon “Sherry” Schmalz, Para-educator

McDermoth Elementary School

Natalie Hall, Library

Ray Conklin, Custodian

Robert Gray Elementary School

Kris Sawin, Teacher