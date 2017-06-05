Aberdeen School District retirees being honored this week

18 local school employees will retire this year, and they will be honored at a reception.
The Aberdeen School District and the Aberdeen Education Association announced that they are co-hosting the event to honor all staff who are retiring.
The public and current and former students are invited to give thanks to the staff as they finish the 2017 school year as their last.
Among those retiring this school year are Superintendent Tom Opstad, teachers at multiple schools around Aberdeen, staff including para-educators, custodians, a librarian, and a nurse.
The reception is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in the Commons at Aberdeen High School.
Administration
Tom Opstad, Superintendent
Judy Holliday, Teaching and Learning, Technology Director
Aberdeen High School
Candice Bachtell, Teacher
Beth Day Waters, Teacher
Connie Chillman, School Nurse
Patty Poukkula, Para-educator
Harbor High School
Rhonda Bond, Teacher
Danny Jones, Custodian
Miller Junior High School
Gary Reed, Custodian
A.J. West Elementary School
Katherine Fuhrer, Teacher
Susan Van Volkinburg, Teacher
Karen Thompson, Para-educator
Jill Waite, Para-educator
Linda Welliver, Para-educator
Central Park Elementary School
Sharon “Sherry” Schmalz, Para-educator
McDermoth Elementary School
Natalie Hall, Library
Ray Conklin, Custodian
Robert Gray Elementary School
Kris Sawin, Teacher