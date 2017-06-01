Aberdeen School District looking to fill board vacancy

The Aberdeen School District is looking for applicants to fill a vacancy on their board and the deadline to apply is coming up.

The school district says the deadline to submit a letter of interest for appointment to the vacancy on the Aberdeen School District Board of Directors is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

Letters should include a brief biographical sketch, information about training, interests, experience on policy boards, community and school activities, and availability to attend regularly scheduled meetings, participate in workshops and review study materials.

The School Board is seeking to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Christi Boora earlier this year.

The person chosen will serve until the November general election is certified.

All interested persons are encouraged to apply.

According to state law and Board Policy No. 1110, a person is legally qualified to become a board member who is a United States citizen and a qualified voter residing in the school district.

The Board’s regular meetings take place at 5 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.

The School Board will interview candidates and potentially fill the vacancy at its meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

Additional information about Board member duties and responsibilities is posted with this notice at www.asd5.org.

The packet is also available through the Superintendent’s Office at 216 North G St.

For more information, call the Superintendent’s Office at (360) 538-2002.