Aberdeen School District Employees of the Year honored

The Aberdeen School District and Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson recognized their employees of the year.

According to the district, they recognized Gayle Capsel and Martha Lennier at a banquet on Monday.

Capsel is the coordinator of the Snug Harbor Day Care, and was recognized as the 2017-2018 Classified Employee of the year.

Lennier is a 4th-grade teacher at Stevens Elementary School and received is the District’s 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year award.

At the banquet, the district says that teachers and classified staff members from each of their buildings were recognized for “outstanding contributions to the education of the children in our community”.

The Aberdeen School Board have a portion of their June 5 meeting scheduled to discuss the honorees.