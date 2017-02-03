Aberdeen school bus involved in accident with bike rider

An Aberdeen School District bus was involved in an accident Thursday afternoon.

According to the district, as the bus was travelling on Alder at Market St, a bicyclist crossed in front of the bus and collided with the front hood.

Neither the driver nor any students on the bus were injured according to ASD.

Parents were notified and the students were transported through other means from the scene.

Aberdeen Police say that their investigation shows that the rider failed to stop at a red light and rode in front of the bus, and was at fault.

It is not believed that he suffered serious injury, but was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital as a precaution.

The rider was speaking with officers on scene and provided a statement.