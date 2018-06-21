Aberdeen School Board selects site for new Stevens Elementary

The Aberdeen School Board has chosen where the new Stevens Elementary School building will go, and it will be placed where two baseballs fields are currently located.

At their meeting on Tuesday night the board was presented with the recommendation for the new school to be located just south of the current building by TFC Architects who worked on the project with the Stevens Task Force.

The school board unanimously approved the task force’s recommendation and shoot for a bond by the end of Spring to fund the project.

Another option that was looked at by the task force was in the wooded area east of Lomax Street in South Aberdeen.

The main benefit of the Lomax site was that it was located on higher ground out of the tsunami inundation zone and because the current Stevens site is in the zone the task force advised building a tsunami evacuation structure.

That structure would also be available to students at Miller Junior High.

The total cost of the construction is expected to be $40 to $44 million which is less than what would be expected at the Lomax site was.

Grant funding could be available as well to help support the costs of the project.

A picture of the approved site shows that it would be just south of the current location where Pioneer Park fields #2 and #3 are currently located.

The 15 person Stevens Task Force was made up of school and city officials as well as parents.

Below is a generic footprint to show where a school of the size needed could be located.