Aberdeen Rotary Club Honors Jake Metke as January’s Student of the Month

Submitted by The Aberdeen Rotary Club The Aberdeen Rotary Club honors students that set themselves apart in their academic, athletic, and community service endeavors. Jake is a very involved student at Aberdeen High School. Jake has volunteered with Foodball for the past three years. This year he was the Chairman of Foodball, organizing the entire event. Over the 10-day […]

