Aberdeen residents missing

Two Aberdeen residents are missing, and the Aberdeen Police Department are asking for any assistance in finding them.

Family members are concerned about 79 year old Bruce Hulsman and 71 year old Carol Bruce of Aberdeen. They say that they last heard anything from them on June 29 when Carol posted on Facebook that she and Bruce were going to end their lives.

According to a report, the family says that Carol has dementia.

They were reported missing on July 18.

They were last seen in what police believe is a grey or green 1998 Subaru Forester registered to Bruce Hulsman.

Anyone with Information is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department (360) 533-8765.

APD CASE #17-A16227