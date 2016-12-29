Aberdeen removes City Administrator from 2017 Budget

The Aberdeen City Council passed their budget for 2017 but not without a big change.

There were four proposed amendments to the budget at Wednesday night’s council meeting and three were passed including one that removed the proposed City Administrator position.

Aberdeen Finance Director Mike Folkers explained the changes.

The amendment to remove the administrator was proposed by Councilman Pete Schave who said that it hadn’t been discussed enough.

That amendment was passed on a 6 to 4 vote.

Schave was also the proponent of an amendment that would have added $75,000 to the budget with the purpose of securing the Aberdeen Police Department’s parking lot.

That amendment failed with a 7 to 3 vote.

The 2017 budget was passed unanimously after the amendments were made.