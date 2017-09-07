Aberdeen ranks in Top 50 for Most Burglarized Cities

A new report by YourLocalSecurity ranks cities across the nation based on burglary data.
They ranked the most burglarized cities with 10,000 people or more, and Aberdeen is in the top 50.
Safety experts with YourLocalSecurity, a home security and safety website, analyzed crime data from the FBI and U.S. Department of Education to determine which cities in the U.S. had the most burglaries per capita.
In the data, Aberdeen ranks as #50 out of approximately 3000 cities across the country.
According to FBI data, over 1.5 million burglaries were reported across the United States in 2015. In Aberdeen, there were 257 burglaries in 2015, for the approximately 16,000 people. This is an average of 159 burglaries per 10,000 people according to the website.
Aberdeen ranked highest among all cities in Washington. The next highest average was Yakima, with 139.3 burglaries per 10,000 people.
No other Grays Harbor or Pacific County city was on the list, as they all fall under the 10,000 population mark.
Grays Harbor/Pacific County Burglary Figures
|City
|Population
|Burglary
|Per Capita
|Aberdeen
|16,100
|257
|159.6
|Cosmopolis
|1,575
|12
|76.2
|Elma
|2,997
|34
|113.4
|Hoquiam
|8,307
|57
|68.6
|Ilwaco
|898
|2
|22.3
|Long Beach
|1,335
|10
|74.9
|McCleary
|1,653
|N/A
|N/A
|Montesano
|3,834
|11
|28.7
|Oakville
|658
|10
|152.0
|Ocean Shores
|5,638
|55
|97.6
|Raymond
|2,765
|13
|47.0
|South Bend
|1,585
|1
|6.3
|Westport
|2,002
|19
|94.9
|1 The figures shown in this column for the offense of rape were reported using the revised Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) definition of rape. See the data declaration for further explanation.
|2 The figures shown in this column for the offense of rape were reported using the legacy UCR definition of rape. See the data declaration for further explanation.
|3 Because of changes in the state/local agency’s reporting practices, figures are not comparable to previous years’ data.