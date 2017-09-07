Aberdeen ranks in Top 50 for Most Burglarized Cities
By KXRO News
|
Sep 7, 2017 @ 7:04 AM

A new report by YourLocalSecurity ranks cities across the nation based on burglary data.

They ranked the most burglarized cities with 10,000 people or more, and Aberdeen is in the top 50.

Safety experts with YourLocalSecurity, a home security and safety website, analyzed crime data from the and U.S. Department of Education to determine which cities in the U.S. had the most burglaries per capita.

In the data, Aberdeen ranks as #50 out of approximately 3000 cities across the country.

According to FBI data, over 1.5 million burglaries were reported across the United States in 2015. In Aberdeen, there were 257 burglaries in 2015, for the approximately 16,000 people. This is an average of 159 burglaries per 10,000 people according to the website.

Aberdeen ranked highest among all cities in Washington. The next highest average was Yakima, with 139.3 burglaries per 10,000 people.

No other Grays Harbor or Pacific County city was on the list, as they all fall under the 10,000 population mark.

 

Grays Harbor/Pacific County Burglary Figures

City Population Burglary Per Capita
Aberdeen 16,100 257 159.6
Cosmopolis 1,575 12 76.2
Elma 2,997 34 113.4
Hoquiam 8,307 57 68.6
Ilwaco 898 2 22.3
Long Beach 1,335 10 74.9
McCleary 1,653 N/A N/A
Montesano 3,834 11 28.7
Oakville 658 10 152.0
Ocean Shores 5,638 55 97.6
Raymond 2,765 13 47.0
South Bend 1,585 1 6.3
Westport 2,002 19 94.9

 

 

 

WASHINGTON
Offenses Known to Law Enforcement
by City, 2015
City Population Violent
crime		 Murder and
nonnegligent
manslaughter		 Rape
(revised
definition)1		 Rape
(legacy
definition)2		 Robbery Aggravated
assault		 Property
crime		 Burglary Larceny-
theft		 Motor
vehicle
theft		 Arson
Aberdeen 16,100 96 1 10 29 56 874 257 557 60 2
Airway Heights 6,652 6 0 0 6 0 353 65 263 25 0
Algona 3,158 2 0 2 0 0 71 15 49 7 0
Anacortes 16,351 13 0 3 2 8 509 84 403 22 2
Arlington3 19,018 33 0 3 8 22 877 97 694 86 0
Asotin 1,299 2 0 0 0 2 22 0 22 0 0
Auburn 77,914 318 7 31 92 188 4,235 952 2,659 624 38
Bainbridge Island 23,351 10 0 1 1 8 317 57 254 6 3
Battle Ground 19,239 32 1 7 3 21 429 52 346 31 5
Bellevue3 138,532 152 2 19 61 70 4,331 789 3,321 221 22
Bellingham 83,976 214 1 47 45 121 4,067 543 3,362 162 1
Bingen 721 2 0 0 0 2 11 1 10 0 0
Black Diamond 4,383 3 0 2 0 1 51 11 38 2 0
Blaine 5,048 7 0 2 1 4 174 45 124 5 3
Bonney Lake 19,180 26 0 3 5 18 452 99 330 23 2
Bothell 37,346 34 0 2 11 21 1,090 195 819 76 1
Bremerton 38,755 207 1 36 37 133 1,612 301 1,174 137 6
Brewster 2,349 5 0 2 0 3 23 4 16 3 1
Brier 6,521 2 0 0 2 0 86 24 57 5 0
Buckley 5,051 12 0 3 0 9 93 18 70 5 3
Burien 50,701 199 0 40 75 84 2,397 504 1,348 545 19
Burlington 8,610 19 1 1 13 4 1,034 106 884 44 2
Camas 21,674 17 0 7 1 9 316 58 239 19 4
Carnation 1,869 1 0 0 0 1 49 19 27 3 0
Castle Rock 2,145 4 0 0 0 4 48 10 32 6 1
Centralia 16,632 63 1 14 22 26 830 145 622 63 4
Chehalis 7,261 17 0 0 7 10 519 63 425 31 2
Cheney 11,601 28 0 11 4 13 262 39 205 18 0
Chewelah 2,601 1 0 0 0 1 107 40 63 4 0
Clarkston 7,387 29 2 5 7 15 569 56 504 9 4
Cle Elum 2,783 8 0 2 0 6 109 35 70 4 1
Clyde Hill 3,251 0 0 0 0 0 51 7 42 2 0
Colfax 2,835 7 0 2 0 5 69 15 50 4 1
College Place 9,046 12 0 5 0 7 291 41 236 14 1
Colville 4,714 2 0 1 1 0 102 9 89 4 0
Connell 5,746 7 0 3 0 4 36 13 22 1 0
Cosmopolis 1,575 0 0 0 0 0 31 12 18 1 0
Coulee Dam 1,089 0 0 0 0 0 22 6 13 3 0
Coupeville 1,866 5 0 0 0 5 22 9 13 0 0
Covington 19,532 26 1 10 8 7 700 121 543 36 6
Des Moines 31,335 112 3 18 53 38 963 167 614 182 1
Dupont 9,597 9 0 1 1 7 76 13 60 3 1
Duvall 7,882 2 0 0 0 2 49 8 38 3 1
East Wenatchee 13,575 13 1 1 2 9 419 63 330 26 3
Eatonville 2,893 7 0 1 0 6 47 13 28 6 1
Edgewood 9,844 10 0 0 2 8 222 84 121 17 0
Edmonds3 41,187 63 0 8 18 37 1,057 207 760 90 6
Ellensburg 18,899 26 0 5 7 14 579 95 453 31 3
Elma 2,997 4 0 1 0 3 134 34 91 9 0
Enumclaw 11,657 5 0 2 1 2 327 51 240 36 0
Ephrata 8,114 11 0 0 4 7 392 73 290 29 1
Everett3 107,633 422 5 44 148 225 6,198 974 4,316 908 33
Everson 4,050 0 0 0 0 0 33 1 31 1 0
Federal Way 94,424 368 4 43 151 170 5,106 662 3,698 746 14
Ferndale 13,029 17 0 2 1 14 304 51 239 14 0
Fife 9,642 93 0 12 25 56 763 127 528 108 0
Fircrest 6,701 11 0 0 3 8 168 37 115 16 1
3,759 17 0 4 1 12 100 22 77 1 0
Gig Harbor 8,724 27 0 1 9 17 470 85 362 23 3
Goldendale 3,433 14 0 2 2 10 202 40 150 12 6
Grand Coulee 1,056 2 0 0 1 1 60 23 31 6 1
Grandview 11,201 15 1 2 3 9 203 60 124 19 0
Granger 3,430 4 0 0 2 2 89 28 47 14 0
Hoquiam 8,307 14 0 1 2 11 278 57 206 15 0
Ilwaco 898 0 0 0 0 0 14 2 8 4 0
Issaquah 34,999 10 0 0 9 1 1,082 110 918 54 1
Kalama 2,349 3 0 1 0 2 33 7 21 5 0
Kelso 11,756 70 0 15 12 43 597 81 462 54 4
Kenmore 22,176 14 0 9 3 2 323 92 198 33 6
Kennewick 78,214 155 3 42 24 86 2,223 348 1,760 115 29
Kent 127,259 338 5 61 144 128 6,169 905 4,257 1,007 19
Kettle Falls 1,590 2 0 0 2 0 31 6 22 3 0
Kirkland 87,040 77 0 21 16 40 1,747 277 1,351 119 11
Kittitas 1,425 1 0 0 0 1 9 2 7 0 0
La Center 3,134 1 0 0 1 0 31 2 26 3 0
Lacey 46,193 97 0 22 27 48 1,667 266 1,262 139 11
Lake Forest Park 13,327 8 0 1 3 4 296 71 211 14 0
Lake Stevens 30,815 65 0 10 6 49 660 103 490 67 3
Lakewood 59,958 414 0 43 90 281 2,656 537 1,865 254 13
Liberty Lake 8,911 3 0 1 1 1 138 41 81 16 0
Long Beach 1,335 2 0 1 0 1 46 10 32 4 0
Longview 36,401 142 1 27 35 79 1,896 359 1,394 143 20
Lynden 13,464 12 0 2 3 7 138 25 112 1 0
Lynnwood3 36,885 81 1 5 34 41 2,162 187 1,822 153 2
Mabton 2,302 3 0 0 1 2 29 4 23 2 0
Maple Valley 25,741 23 0 10 2 11 446 109 314 23 7
Marysville3 66,374 112 0 18 28 66 2,427 338 1,764 325 15
Mattawa 4,612 4 0 3 1 0 23 4 14 5 0
Medina 3,243 1 0 0 0 1 75 8 63 4 0
Mercer Island 24,737 5 0 2 1 2 545 83 444 18 4
Mill Creek 19,441 21 1 2 6 12 391 72 281 38 4
Milton 7,420 9 0 0 1 8 249 36 191 22 0
Monroe 18,046 68 1 8 16 43 752 55 615 82 0
Montesano 3,834 3 0 1 2 0 65 11 54 0 1
Morton 1,115 3 0 0 0 3 21 9 12 0 0
Moses Lake 22,026 110 1 20 29 60 1,557 269 1,127 161 3
Mossyrock 742 2 0 0 0 2 10 3 6 1 0
Mountlake Terrace 21,051 32 1 2 15 14 568 108 374 86 1
Mount Vernon 33,474 73 1 13 26 33 1,394 205 1,102 87 5
Moxee 3,871 3 0 1 0 2 27 4 19 4 1
Mukilteo3 21,171 27 0 2 6 19 570 120 398 52 2
Napavine 1,782 1 0 0 0 1 17 4 12 1 0
Newcastle 11,413 2 0 1 0 1 265 84 146 35 0
Normandy Park 6,682 5 0 1 2 2 146 31 105 10 0
North Bend 6,779 5 0 1 2 2 243 20 216 7 0
Oak Harbor 22,336 20 0 5 4 11 246 46 193 7 1
Oakville 658 0 0 0 0 0 25 10 14 1 0
Ocean Shores 5,638 12 0 1 1 10 133 55 72 6 0
Odessa 858 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 4 0 0
Olympia 49,875 203 0 26 46 131 2,309 406 1,692 211 6
Omak 4,847 11 0 2 2 7 262 51 194 17 1
Oroville 1,676 7 0 0 0 7 85 23 59 3 0
Orting 7,401 11 0 2 3 6 93 18 65 10 1
Othello 7,785 20 0 3 5 12 309 54 225 30 3
Pacific 7,199 9 0 3 4 2 126 21 69 36 1
Pasco 70,458 159 3 23 40 93 1,493 302 1,064 127 31
Port Angeles 19,304 90 0 21 12 57 1,092 189 831 72 6
Port Orchard 13,535 68 0 15 10 43 781 125 618 38 2
Port Townsend 9,288 34 0 4 2 28 256 71 180 5 2
Poulsbo 9,809 9 0 0 2 7 351 55 279 17 0
Prosser 5,817 7 0 1 1 5 106 18 77 11 0
Pullman 32,174 33 1 7 5 20 276 93 174 9 1
Puyallup 39,645 107 3 13 40 51 2,734 349 2,175 210 13
Quincy 7,499 23 0 3 4 16 380 124 229 27 1
Raymond 2,765 4 0 0 1 3 50 13 32 5 0
Reardan 543 0 0 0 0 0 11 4 5 2 0
Redmond 60,542 64 0 9 18 37 1,796 233 1,495 68 5
Renton 100,015 300 4 41 100 155 5,795 1,175 3,715 905 6
Richland 54,218 75 0 16 6 53 1,368 228 1,092 48 6
Ridgefield 6,510 5 0 1 1 3 104 22 76 6 1
Ritzville 1,671 2 0 1 0 1 71 17 51 3 0
Roy 808 5 0 0 1 4 12 3 7 2 0
Royal City 2,234 2 1 0 0 1 39 13 15 11 2
Ruston 802 1 0 0 1 0 22 6 16 0 1
Sammamish 52,365 12 0 5 3 4 392 79 304 9 4
SeaTac 28,418 169 5 23 63 78 1,406 249 801 356 7
Seattle 683,700 4,093 23 144 1,532 2,394 37,754 7,677 26,199 3,878 92
Sedro Woolley 10,808 13 0 0 2 11 413 87 298 28 0
Selah 7,505 1 0 0 0 1 91 14 70 7 0
6,767 9 0 2 0 7 360 50 297 13 0
Shelton 9,758 45 0 5 10 30 693 90 573 30 1
Shoreline 55,690 74 0 20 24 30 1,347 370 810 167 9
Snohomish 9,640 21 0 4 7 10 419 47 322 50 2
Snoqualmie 13,148 3 0 0 1 2 166 19 135 12 1
Soap Lake 1,594 5 0 1 0 4 28 13 6 9 0
South Bend 1,585 4 0 1 1 2 5 1 3 1 0
Spokane 212,698 1,111 12 119 333 647 15,971 2,817 11,408 1,746 47
Spokane Valley 92,157 235 0 38 73 124 4,779 849 3,501 429 29
Stanwood3 6,864 12 0 1 3 8 165 28 132 5 0
Steilacoom 6,228 13 0 2 0 11 58 19 38 1 0
Sultan3 4,797 9 0 1 3 5 107 40 50 17 1
Sumas 1,357 1 0 1 0 0 30 0 29 1 0
Sumner 9,737 19 0 2 9 8 611 145 386 80 2
Sunnyside 16,198 25 2 3 9 11 404 59 301 44 4
Tacoma 206,884 1,694 12 147 485 1,050 13,065 2,552 8,492 2,021 70
Tenino 1,737 1 0 1 0 0 54 12 41 1 2
Tieton 1,260 1 0 0 1 0 16 4 9 3 0
Toledo 720 0 0 0 0 0 10 3 7 0 0
Tonasket 1,014 5 0 1 0 4 25 10 12 3 0
Toppenish 9,001 38 3 4 21 10 427 91 265 71 1
Tukwila 20,116 151 1 22 62 66 3,336 209 2,669 458 4
Tumwater 19,193 70 0 9 11 50 789 126 605 58 2
Twisp 941 1 0 1 0 0 37 8 27 2 0
Union Gap 6,022 13 1 3 3 6 641 59 541 41 1
University Place 32,577 69 0 11 16 42 745 154 499 92 3
Vancouver 171,076 671 2 112 137 420 5,554 943 3,740 871 69
Walla Walla 31,940 175 4 18 23 130 1,526 249 1,182 95 17
Wapato 5,050 28 0 3 6 19 228 61 117 50 0
Warden 2,761 0 0 0 0 0 66 1 48 17 0
Washougal 15,220 24 0 2 5 17 330 54 255 21 2
Wenatchee 33,525 52 0 15 7 30 1,154 179 912 63 4
Westport 2,002 5 0 2 0 3 113 19 91 3 0
West Richland 13,716 12 0 4 1 7 150 31 115 4 1
White Salmon 2,333 6 0 2 0 4 47 5 34 8 0
Wilbur 837 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0
Winlock 1,301 3 0 3 0 0 42 12 28 2 0
Winthrop 416 0 0 0 0 0 19 7 12 0 0
Woodinville 11,476 14 0 6 3 5 395 70 298 27 4
Woodland 5,748 14 0 1 3 10 236 33 186 17 0
Woodway 1,362 0 0 0 0 0 24 9 15 0 0
Yakima 93,798 514 7 51 126 330 5,091 1,307 3,110 674 25
Yarrow Point 1,078 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 12 1 0
Yelm 8,592 30 0 2 7 21 439 39 369 31 0
Zillah 3,138 1 0 0 1 0 58 14 39 5 1
1 The figures shown in this column for the offense of rape were reported using the revised Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) definition of rape. See the data declaration for further explanation.
2 The figures shown in this column for the offense of rape were reported using the legacy UCR definition of rape. See the data declaration for further explanation.
3 Because of changes in the state/local agency’s reporting practices, figures are not comparable to previous years’ data.
Comments