Aberdeen protest planned against abortion bills co-sponsored by local legislator

A local demonstration in opposition to 2 bills introduced to the House of Representatives and co-sponsored by 19th District Rep. Jim Walsh and a series of Republican lawmakers has been scheduled for this weekend.

Regional group Democracy Rising released a statement saying that a protest march will occur this Saturday in Aberdeen.

The demonstration will be directed toward House Bills 1002 & 1003, which would impact abortions within the state.

HB 1002 is related to public funds being used for elective abortions. It states;

“The state may not provide benefits or services to permit a woman to voluntarily terminate her pregnancy, except when the abortion is medically necessary.“

Walsh told KXRO that the intent of this bill from lawmakers is not to prevent all abortions, but to remove state funds from the procedure as an elective.

Democracy Rising states that the bill would take away the “female state employee’s right to choose whether or not pregnancy is right for her.”

Walsh said that his thoughts are that this is a cost saving bill.

HB 1003 would require physicians to notify parents or legal guardians of someone under the age of 18 seeking abortion services, and is also co-sponsored by Walsh.

Democracy Rising states that they do not believe that the sponsors of the bill have not made “sufficient provisions for minors in extreme circumstances, putting our most vulnerable children at risk.”

The group is organizing a march on Saturday, Jan 28, starting at 11 am. They say that they will organize on the corner of Broadway Avenue & 1st Street in Aberdeen, moving through the downtown and sharing their stories.

We spoke to Walsh about the bills.