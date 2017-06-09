Aberdeen Police Street Crimes Unit make arrests in first days on job

The Aberdeen Police Department has started a new Street Crimes Unit.

As of Wednesday of this week, two Aberdeen officers have been assigned to focus on street crimes. during their first days on the new unit, have already issued citations.

According to the APD, a man was arrested after it was found that he was working in South Aberdeen, and had an outstanding Felony Warrant for 3 counts of California’s Lewd Act upon a Child by Force, Violence or Menace on a victim less than 14 years old.

The Santa Rosa Police Department assisted with the case.

2 men were arrested after being seen in an alley off of W. Wishkah Street. One man had outstanding DOC Felony Warrant and was arrested without incident. The other man was arrested without incident after being found carrying a concealed spring loaded knife and a syringe loaded with methamphetamine.

Along with these men, APD reports the officers arrested a man was arrested for driving with a revoked license and an outstanding Aberdeen Municipal Court Warrant, another man was found to have an AMC warrant after causing a traffic hazard while riding his bicycle in traffic, and 4 tickets were issued during traffic stops.

The officers on the Street Crimes Unit are currently only scheduled to work during the daytime.