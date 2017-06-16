Aberdeen Police recruit Forrest Gonzalez passes Academy

The Aberdeen Police Department will be adding another new officer.

In a post, Aberdeen Police Chief Bob Torgergson was on hand as recruit Forrest Gonzalez, graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

“Forrest has always been a part of our family, as his father is also a current Officer, but we are now excited to welcome him as part of the team!”

Also this week, at the Wednesday City Council Meeting, Aberdeen Police swore in Officer Kyle Hoffman, whose grandfather and great grandfather were both Aberdeen Police Officers.

It is not known at this time when Gonzalez will be sworn in.