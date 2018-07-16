Aberdeen Police recover tourist’s stolen motorcycle helmet

A tourist passing through Aberdeen had a motorcycle helmet stolen and then recovered by police.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Saturday evening at about 7:00pm a solo motorcyclist was checking into a local hotel for a night on his tour of the country which began in New York.

They say that while he was taking stuff to his room, he left his $300 Harley Davidson motorcycle helmet unattended in the parking lot and someone took it.

Video surveillance of the parking lot showed a man on a bike had taken it and fled.

Aberdeen officers identified the suspect and then hit the streets to find the man and retrieve the helmet before the victim left the next morning.

Police say that with the help of a couple local young adults the helmet was returned to police and the victim was able to have his helmet back by noon on Sunday.

The suspect is known to local police and is still at large.

They say one officer had an extra motorcycle helmet at home and gave it to the victim as it was a weekend and the victim couldn’t continue his trip without a helmet and no local connections.

The victim was amazed at how diligently officers worked to get his helmet back and even offering him one of their own personal helmets.

Below is a photo of Aberdeen Officers returning the helmet to the victim.