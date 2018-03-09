Aberdeen Police looking for info on robbery where cyclist was knocked out

Police are looking for information about a robbery that took place near the Bishop Complex where a cyclist was knocked out.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Wednesday night at about 7:00pm, a 32 year old Elma man was riding his new bike, a Schwinn 16 speed mountain bike, on the trail by the Bishop Complex on the Westport Highway.

They say he was struck from behind and knocked out.

When he woke up, his bike, cell phone, and shoes had been taken.

The stolen bike is described as having a rubber bicycle light fastened to the handle bar, a silver bottle holder mounted on the tube, and gold colored valve stem caps.

The shoes were gray/black/white Nike Airmax 90’s size 11 ½ and the phone was a Verizon prepaid white Samsung Galaxy S4.

The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for any witnesses or information to help with this investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Aberdeen Police Investigations Division.

Please call the front desk at 360-533-3180 and ask for a detective or Lt. Darst.