Aberdeen Police Explorers earn 1st Place and three 3rd Place awards

The Aberdeen Police Department Explorers brought awards to the city.

According to the City of Aberdeen, the Explorers participated in the Oregon Law Enforcement Challenge at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, OR, and returned with awards.

The Aberdeen post was among 17 agencies and 181 Explorers who took part in the event.

The city announced that Explorers Brendan King & Nadia Wirta came home with a 1st Place finish in the Domestic Disturbance category.

Explorers Tagg Meneeley & Josie Quintana earned a 3rd Place finish in Domestic Disturbance, while Brendan King, Nadia Wirta, Brice Howard & Josie Quintana earned a 3rd Place award for Four Person High Risk Stop.

Explorers Brendan King, Christian Reyes, Brice Howard & Tagg Meneeley also earned 3rd Place for their Marksman Shooting Team.

