Aberdeen Police cite man trespassing in front of business on Wishkah St.

A man was cited for Trespassing and a drug charge after being found inside an alcove.

Aberdeen Police say that an officer on patrol came across a man sitting inside the alcove in the 200 block of E. Wishkah, in front of a business with an APD Trespass Authorization sticker posted in the window.

APD tells KXRO that the man told the officer that he “had just got there” and did not plan on staying.

According to the officer, as he was talking with the man he saw him move his hand behind his body and heard “what sounded like glass hitting something hard”.

Warrants for the man were found through the Aberdeen Municipal Court warrant and the Department of Corrections.

The 57 year old man was placed under arrest and the officer says he found a glass pipe where the man was sitting, with burnt residue inside.

The man said that the pipe was not his, and that it was already there when he got there.

No other evidence was found on the man.

The man was issued a citation for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia before being turned over to the Department of Corrections for their warrant.