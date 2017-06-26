Aberdeen Police Chief Torgerson announces retirement

Police Chief Robert Torgerson has announced that he is retiring.

65 year old Torgerson announced his retirement in an internal notice obtained by KXRO from a source who requested anonymity that his final day will be July 27.

Torgerson wrote, “It has been truly and honor and a privilege to serve the public in the communities that I have worked. I have been serving as a law enforcement officer for more than 4 decades, and here in Aberdeen for the last decade.”

Torgerson said that he has selected July 27, 2017 as his retirement date.

The final day on the job for Torgerson will be June 30, and he will start using accrued vacation time as of July 3.

Torgerson says that the position of Police Chief will be vacant as of July 27.

Torgerson says the he “will miss the colleagues” that he has worked with, but says that the time comes “to pass the torch you know it, and it is that time for me.”

“I look forward to the next adventure in my life wherever it may take me.”

UPDATE: Mayor Larson made the announcement public by posting on his Facebook page.

Photo adapted by KXRO