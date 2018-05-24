Aberdeen Police Chief selected

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson announced on Wednesday night that he selected Grays Harbor County Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate as the new lead for his police force.

The office of Aberdeen Police Chief has remained empty since former Chief Bob Torgerson retired in July 2017, with Deputy Chief Dave Timmins leading in the interim.

Shumate and Aberdeen Police Lieutenant Kevin Darst were the final 2 candidates up for the role, out of 4 local candidates that were interviewed for the position.

Shumate spoke following the unanimous approval by the City Council for the appointment, saying that he is ready for the change of office and commending the other candidate.

Shumate told KXRO during a meet and greet earlier this month with the candidates that the way that cases will be handled and prioritized will change under his leadership.

Shumate will join the department with seniority and vacation credit for his time already served with the Sheriff’s Office.