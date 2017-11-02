Aberdeen Police asking for public’s help to find assault suspect

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for any help from the public to identify a suspect and accomplice in the assault of a 52 year old Aberdeen Man.

APD says that on Friday, October 20, just after 7pm, officers were called to an assault in an alley in the 200 Blk of North Washington Street.

According to their report, officers found the 52 year old Aberdeen man on the ground with numerous injuries to his head.

The man was taken transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital before being life-flighted to Tacoma with sever head trauma.

The victim described the suspect to police, saying he was a clean shaven white male, approximately 5’10”, with a muscular build and short brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans.

The victim says that the man saw a woman standing by a maroon Lincoln Midsize car.

She is described as being in her 30s or 40s, with straight jet black hair.

According to the victim, the woman accused him of assaulting her, and that was when the man struck him in the head.

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for any help locating the suspect or the woman.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Weiss at 360-533-3180 or jweiss@aberdeenwa.gov.