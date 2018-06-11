Aberdeen Police adding locally grown Officers

The Aberdeen Police Department are adding 2 new police officers to their ranks, and both men were raised locally.

In a release, the department says that Wishkah graduate Dillon Mitchell and Montesano graduate Nathan Nussbaum are now becoming Aberdeen officers.

22 year old Mitchell is a 2014 graduate of the Wishkah Valley High School and a 2015 graduate of Grays Harbor College. Dillon began his career with the Aberdeen Police Department family in 2012 when he joined the Police Explorers Program adn won a number of shooting competitions through the program. Dillon was hired by the department as a Corrections Officer in March 2017 before transferring into the officer role.

23 year old Nussbaum is a 2013 graduate of the Montesano High School, and a Grays Harbor College and Eastern Kentucky University graduate where he is earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in Homeland Security.

Both men are also coaches at their alma maters, with Dillon an assistant coach at Wishkah and Nussbaum an assistant football and baseball coach in Montesano.

Mitchell and Nussbaum will officially begin employment as police officers on Wednesday June 13th when they go to the Washington State Training Commission’s Burien Police Academy to take their physical agility test for acceptance into the academy starting Tuesday June 26th.

Mitchell has already been assigned to the class, and Nussbaum is presently scheduled as an alternate. Should his alternate position not be necessary, Nussbaum will attend the academy in late July.

Mitchell will continue to work in the Aberdeen Jail until he starts the academy, and Nussbaum will start work in-house around June 25th.