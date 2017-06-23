Aberdeen parks will see construction work over the next few weeks

Anyone visiting Aberdeen parks this summer could see some construction work.

Parks & Recreation Director Stacie Barnum tells KXRO that multiple construction projects will be happening this summer in their parks.

“We appreciate your patience during this construction season. While it may be an inconvenience, it will be well worth the wait!”

Barnum says that over the next 3 weeks, the restroom currently located at Franklin Field is getting moved. Parks workers will be moving the building from Franklin to Finch Park.

This bathroom had been routinely closed over the last few years at Franklin following illicit activities.

Peterson Playfield, formerly known as West End Playfield, will see construction for most of the summer.

That park was renamed for Aberdeen’s first Parks and Recantation Director Wes Peterson in 2015 to honor the man who served the city 32 years.

In addition to the recent name change, the City will be adding new play equipment and expanding the playground area, replacing an old picnic shelter with a larger shelter, as well as making repairs to the benches, picnic tables, and basketball hoops.

Part of this remodel was funded earlier in the year by the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.

If you have any questions, contact Parks Director Stacie Barnum at 537-3229.