Aberdeen officers find missing hiker

Local police officers found a missing hiker over the weekend.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Friday officers were dispatched to Grays Harbor College for an overdue hiker.

They were told that a 78-year-old Aberdeen man left to go on his daily walk and had not returned home which raised concern.

Officers arrived on scene and found the man’s vehicle at the start of the Lake Swano trail.

According to police, officers entered the trails from both sides of the lake and yelled for the man as they walked.

Both groups of officers met at the floating bridge at the south end of the lake without locating any sign of the missing person or his dog.

They then continued further south to the swampy end of the lake and the man responded to the officer’s yells.

The man was on the west side of the swamp where there were no trails and officers had to make a trail to him from the east side of the swamp.

The missing man was found and officers helped him back while carrying his small dog.

Aberdeen Police say it took officers almost two hours to find and rescue him from the wooded area.