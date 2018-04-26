Aberdeen moves to make sitting on sidewalks illegal

The City of Aberdeen of Aberdeen is looking to follow the example set by other cities and restrict the times and places that people can sit or lie down on public sidewalks.

The City proposed and passed the first reading of an ordinance on Wednesday that would limit the ability of people to sit or lie on sidewalks within the downtown business districts between 7am-7pm, saying that when people do this it has the effect of “blocking sidewalks and intimidating or deterring customers from enjoying downtown Aberdeen.”

“City Council recognizes that it is important to welfare of the City that individuals’ constitutional rights are protected, and equally so that citizens are able to enjoy the downtown area and businesses.”

Numerous residents spoke during the meeting, both for and against the ordinance. Both sides seemingly agreeing that it would limit the ability of homeless residents to sit on sidewalks within downtown, although roughly half of the speakers were for this and half were against.

Earlier this month, the city of Monroe passed a similar law. Monroe was not the first city in Snohomish County to adopt this kind of rule. Marysville has had a similar ordinance for almost 20 years.

Everett considered one in 2015, but withdrew it after a backlash.

In Aberdeen, the new ordinance would only cover the Downtown Parking and Business Improvement District, and a violation of the law will be a civil infraction, with a $50 penalty or community service in lieu of payment.

In addition, the City passed the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the current Municipal Code to “restrict place of solicitation and aggressive or coercive solicitation.”

