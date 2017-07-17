Aberdeen motorcycle accident victim identified as “Bubba” Mullikin

The Aberdeen man who died in a motorcycle accident in Lakewood has been identified.

22 year old Austin “Bubba” Mullikin died on Friday when his motorcycle crashed into the back of a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Lakewood, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Both vehicles were heading north on I-5 in heavy traffic. Reports suggest that when traffic began to slow, Mullikin may have been following too close.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova said that Mullikin died at the scene when fire responders were unable to revive him.

The motorcycle struck a Mini Cooper driven by a 45 year old Olympia woman.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was not injured.

Photo edited by KXRO