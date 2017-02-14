Aberdeen man sentenced following Hoquiam wood shavings investigation

The manager of a Hoquiam wood shavings business has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for mail fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, and transporting stolen property.

In a release from the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says that 68 year old William Lonn of Aberdeen was sentenced on Monday to three years in prison and three years of supervised release for thirteen federal felonies following the theft of $1.3 million from a family business.

The case began with an investigation by the Hoquiam Police and Sgt. Shane Krohn, who spent months working on details and requesting assistance from federal agencies before getting assistance from the U.S. Postal Investigation Service who agreed to look over years of documents and pursue the case.

Lonn had served as the manager for Long Beach Shavings Company, owned by his family and based out of California. The company had a Hoquiam plant where it processed wood shavings for use on farms, at horse shows or in pet stores.

Lonn had worked at the plant for years when he began to steal and sell the wood shavings on the side, without reporting the sales or giving the proceeds to the company. Later in the scheme, he began to get wood chips directly from a Montesano mill for free, and reporting to his own company that they needed to pay a company named M & R Lumber that he created.

Lonn posed as M & R Lumber and created phony invoices that he mailed to his family’s company, keeping the money. Between the two operations, the Justice Department says that Lonn gained more than $1.3 million from Long Beach Shavings. He was fired from the company in 2011 when he was discovered by Hoquiam Police.

During this time, Lonn never paid income taxes on the sales to his fake company in 2009 or 2010, escaping $80,000 had it been legitimate.

“At this time of year most Americans are busy fulfilling their obligations as citizens of our country by preparing and filing honest and accurate tax returns. However, a small percentage of the population selfishly shuns their civic duty by dodging the tax laws that the majority of us observe,” stated Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon of IRS Criminal Investigation.

“When this happens, IRS Special Agents stand ready to defend our nation’s tax system by bringing scofflaws to justice and ensuring a level playing field for all of us.”

Lonn was convicted in October 2016 of nine counts of mail fraud, two counts of income tax evasion, one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property following a trial. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle said Lonn had “profoundly abused the trust of his employer [and] callously betrayed family members and took what belonged to the company.”

“This defendant did not commit just a single act of embezzlement, rather, over the course of years, he stole from the company almost every day,” said U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. “He betrayed the trust of his family members to satisfy his greed and then used the stolen money to start his competing business harming his victims even further.”

Anthony Galetti, Inspector in Charge of Seattle Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, stated, “Today’s sentencing confirms that anyone who uses the U.S. Mail to operate a fraud scheme will be held accountable. I’m pleased to see justice in a case which had such an impact on the community of Hoquiam.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.