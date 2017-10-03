Aberdeen man sentenced to 198 months in prison for rape

In a statement from the Aberdeen Police Department, an Aberdeen man has been sentenced to 198 months in prison for a child rape investigation that began in August of 2016.

Through the investigation, Detective Perkinson identified the suspect as 36 year old Mark Anthony Wakefield of Aberdeen.

According to APD, the charges for Rape of a Child occurred over numerous years. In their witness statements, they say that the man molested them.

The victims, now adults, told APD that the molestation happened “approximately between 2000 and 2003” when the victims were children.

APD says that Det. Perkinson was also able to develop probable cause for several additional victims.

APD says that the Wakefield recently plead guilty to Rape of a child 1st degree, Child Molestation 1st degree and Child Molestation 3rd degree and was sentenced to 198 months in prison for these crimes.

Wakefield is currently being held at Washington Corrections Center in Shelton.