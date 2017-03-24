Aberdeen man “feared for his life” after facing a gun outside his home

A man feared for his life after having a gun pointed at him.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that around 11am, a man was working on his truck when a vehicle kept driving by his house.

According to the report, the vehicle would drive forward, then reverse.

When the man went to see if the driver needed help, APD says that the man rolled down his window, asked if he had the right name, and then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The man backed away “with his hands in the air” and told police that he “feared for his life”.

Officers were able to identify the suspect, but did not find the man at his home.

APD says that the assault with a firearm incident is being forwarded to a prosecutor to review any charges.