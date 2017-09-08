Aberdeen man drove Lexus into guardrail after medical event

An Aberdeen man driving on the Westport Highway suffered a medical event and drove off the road.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 54 year old Aberdeen man was driving on SR 105 when he left the roadway.

According to the report, the man was driving south on the highway when he suffered the medical emergency, taking his 2014 Lexus off the road.

As he left the road, the man struck a guardrail, moving back across the road and striking the other guardrail on the northbound lane.

The 54 year old was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.

No charges are pending.