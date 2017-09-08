Aberdeen man drove Lexus into guardrail after medical event
By KXRO News
|
Sep 8, 2017 @ 7:31 AM

An Aberdeen man driving on the Westport Highway suffered a medical event and drove off the road.

According to the , a 54 year old Aberdeen man was driving on SR 105 when he left the roadway.

According to the report, the man was driving south on the highway when he suffered the medical emergency, taking his 2014 Lexus off the road.

As he left the road, the man struck a guardrail, moving back across the road and striking the other guardrail on the northbound lane.

The 54 year old was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.

No charges are pending.

Related Content

Suspects arrested in road rage incident that was s...
Accident involving 2 box trucks on Highway 101
Man lying in highway killed when hit by car
Semi accident blocks road for hours
DUI patrols increase into Labor Day Weekend
Brother shoots brother in Aberdeen
Comments