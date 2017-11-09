Aberdeen LTAC funds approved

The Aberdeen City Council passed the Lodging Tax funds for 2018.

At their meeting Wednesday night the council passed the funding recommendations from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and approved funds for community projects.

$20,000 was approved for the Greater Grays Harbor visitor and information center while the rest of the funds went towards different events, programs, and entities that are meant to bring visitors to the area.

Aberdeen City Councilman Tim Alstrom said the committee job is to narrow down the awards is a tough one.

The approved funding totaled $75,000.

The LTAC funds were approved with one no vote coming from James Cook, while Tawni Andrews recused herself from the vote.

$20,000 – Greater Grays Harbor Visitor Information Center

$5,000 – Art Walk

$7,500 – Our Aberdeen Art Promotion Committee

$2,000 – Grays Harbor Historical Seaport

$5,500 – Founder’s Day Parade

$9,500 – City Beautification Program

$7,000 – City Traffic Control

$1,000 – Friends of Aberdeen Museum

$5,000 – USPA Powerlifting

$5,000 – Winterfest

$4,500 – Concerts in the Park/Alpha Media

$3,000 – Midnight Cruizers Car Show