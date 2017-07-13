Aberdeen looks at tightening garage sale laws

The number of garage sales in Aberdeen may decrease as the city looks at their laws.

The Public Works Committee was directed on Wednesday night to look at the option to reduce the current law which allows 10 sales per year.

Councilwoman Dee Anne Shaw brought the motion to the floor, saying residents came to her and said that they looked at codes throughout Washington, and found Aberdeen stood out.

Correction to quote: Hoquiam currently allows 2 garage sales per quarter, or 3 per year.

Concerns raised at the meeting are for residents that hold frequent sales as a source of revenue, without a valid business license, and these sales go against the intent of the law.

Councilman Jim Cook asked Shaw how the city would enforce this, and who would be responsible for making sure a residence only had 2 sales a year.

The request will be heard at the Public Works meeting, and the recommendation could be brought to the next council meeting.

Current Law

17.56.095 Garage sales.

A. Garage sales are allowed under the following conditions:

1. No residential premises shall have more than ten (10) sales per year, with no more than three (3) consecutive days for each sale, for a total of not more than thirty (30) days per year;

2. All displays of merchandise and sale activities must be conducted on the residential premises; and

3. All signs advertising garage sales shall be removed twenty-four (24) hours after the sale is completed. Sale signs shall not be attached to any public structures, signs or traffic control devices or utility poles.

B. Garage sales complying with the above conditions are a permitted accessory use to all residential and uses and do not require authorization from the Community Development Director. A garage sale violating any of the above conditions shall be considered a commercial use and shall be subject to all applicable commercial licensing and land use restrictions.