Aberdeen and Hoquiam both purchase Tax Title properties
Sep 15, 2017 @ 2:45 PM

Local cities saved over $100,000 off of assessed value buying property at the Grays Harbor County Tax Title Sale.

The purchased 7 pieces of land worth $108,173 for $39,647. Hoquiam purchased 2 properties for $29,240.50, saving over $35,000 from the assessed value.

Both city councils gave approval to purchase land during the sale. According to the cities, the goal is to put this land back onto the tax rolls, but by purchasing it they can ensure that sales could go to investors and developers rather than to someone who would leave the land vacant or in disrepair.

Aberdeen got into a bidding war at the property auction, losing a plot of land at the corner of Market & H Streets to representatives identified by the City as from the Grays Harbor Transit Authority.

The land, which sits next to the Aberdeen Station sold for $149,089, which is $589 over the assessed value. The City stopped their bidding at the assessed value of the property.

Formerly housing retail and upper level apartment, the building was torn down years ago. The City released a list in August saying that they had spent $163,903.25 in abatement costs.

The land that was purchased by the City of Aberdeen includes many at the minimum bid amount. The highest amount paid for a single parcel by the City was an empty lot at the corner of Schley and Exchange.

The purchased 2 pieces of land, notably the empty lot on 8th Street between the Hoquiam Masonic Lodge and Hoquiam Brewing Company. Following the auction, the City also asked to purchase one of the parcels that did not get any bids during the auction.

In total, buyers got property for over $360,000 than assessed value.

Properties that did not sell during the auction are available to any interested parties at the minimum bid price.

 

 

PARCEL# ADDRESS CITY ASSESSED VALUE PRICE

+FEES

 DIFFERENCE PURCHASER
10102500601 111 S Harbor Aberdeen $17,550.00 $4,476.50 -$13,073.50 Citizen/Unknown
10103700600 303 E Market Aberdeen $148,500.00 $149,089.00 $589.00 Grays Harbor Transit
11000501102 108 S. Monroe Aberdeen $5,438.00 $89.00 -$5,349.00 Citizen/Unknown
11000501303 116 S Monroe Aberdeen $9,500.00 $2,464.00 -$7,036.00 City of Aberdeen
11002900100 1100 W Market Aberdeen $13,063.00 $3,112.75 -$9,950.25 City of Aberdeen
11200100402 217 F Street Aberdeen $15,300.00 $3,914.00 -$11,386.00 Citizen/Unknown
15001901201 Aberdeen Aberdeen $2,880.00 $1,789.00 -$1,091.00 Citizen/Unknown
15002800702 310 N D Street Aberdeen $4,320.00 $1,169.00 -$3,151.00 Citizen/Unknown
20600100600 1000 E 2nd Aberdeen $14,750.00 $4,089.00 -$10,661.00 City of Aberdeen
21802601300 102 E. Marion Aberdeen $9,000.00 $7,289.00 -$1,711.00 Citizen/Unknown
21805900900 919 W. Scott Aberdeen $9,000.00 $7,189.00 -$1,811.00 Citizen/Unknown
21806301700 310 Exchange Aberdeen $18,000.00 $13,089.00 -$4,911.00 City of Aberdeen
21806502700 1010 W. Cushing Aberdeen $11,000.00 $5,589.00 -$5,411.00 City of Aberdeen
1021806602700 1020 W Marion Aberdeen $4,500.00 $1,214.00 -$3,286.00 Citizen/Unknown
22202400204 355 N. E Street Aberdeen $9,360.00 $3,090.00 -$6,270.00 City of Aberdeen
29407700600 921 W. Heron Aberdeen $32,500.00 $8,214.00 -$24,286.00 City of Aberdeen
29901900200 Saginaw Mill Site Aberdeen $13,040.00 $4,090.00 -$8,950.00 Citizen/Unknown
51801600700 317 M St. Hoquiam $12,375.00 $3,182.75 -$9,192.25 Citizen/Unknown
51802900100 412 O Street Hoquiam $27,340.00 $89.00 -$27,251.00 Citizen/Unknown
51804301000 716 7th Street Hoquiam $16,875.00 $4,307.75 -$12,567.25 Citizen/Unknown
51804701201 516 8th St Hoquiam $56,000.00 $27,089.00 -$28,911.00 City of Hoquiam
51806300702 1013 J St Hoquiam $8,250.00 $2,151.50 -$6,098.50 City of Hoquiam
52208801901 3123 Sumner Hoquiam $6,960.00 $1,829.00 -$5,131.00 Citizen/Unknown
53600600400 1115 Lincoln Hoquiam $9,840.00 $3,389.00 -$6,451.00 Citizen/Unknown
53800800702 314 Lincoln Hoquiam $26,880.00 $6,809.00 -$20,071.00 Citizen/Unknown
54200600103 611 Polk Hoquiam $2,480.00 $1,289.00 -$1,191.00 Citizen/Unknown
54402000700 1220 Washington Hoquiam $12,400.00 $3,389.00 -$9,011.00 Citizen/Unknown
55205001000 501 Ontario Hoquiam $25,000.00 $6,339.00 -$18,661.00 Citizen/Unknown
55401001201 705 Perry Hoquiam $8,400.00 $2,189.00 -$6,211.00 Citizen/Unknown
55401300301 1316 Lincoln Hoquiam $15,880.00 $5,589.00 -$10,291.00 Citizen/Unknown
618051133006 Mc Ac Tax 62 McCleary $38,000.00 $19,090.00 -$18,910.00 Citizen/Unknown
702502300000 Alder Lake Lot 23 Montesano $875.00 N/A Citizen/Unknown
808501000100 Roosevelt Bch

Lots 1-6

 Copalis Crossing $19,200.00 $4,389.00 -$14,811.00 Citizen/Unknown
808501100101 Roosevelt Beach

Lots 1-8

 Copalis Crossing $18,880.00 $5,589.00 -$13,291.00 Citizen/Unknown
808501300000 Roosevelt Beach

Lots 1-18

 Copalis Crossing $28,880.00 $9,089.00 -$19,791.00 Citizen/Unknown
808501900101 Roosevelt Bch

Lots 1-7 inc Lots 9-18

 Copalis Crossing $20,000.00 $7,089.00 -$12,911.00 Citizen/Unknown
809000300100 Roosevelt Beach 1st

Lots 1 & 2

 Copalis Crossing $6,400.00 $4,089.00 -$2,311.00 Citizen/Unknown
809000701900 Roosevelt Beach 1st

Lots 19 & 20

 Copalis Crossing $6,400.00 $3,289.00 -$3,111.00 Citizen/Unknown
809000702200 Roosevelt Beach 1st

Lots 22 & 23

 Copalis Crossing $6,400.00 $6,689.00 $289.00 Citizen/Unknown
809000702500 Roosevelt Beach 1st

Lots 25-27

 Copalis Crossing $9,600.00 $12,089.00 $2,489.00 Citizen/Unknown

 

