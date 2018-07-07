Aberdeen home burns with someone inside

A person was found inside a home late Friday following a fire that threatened nearby buildings.

Aberdeen Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Golding tells KXRO that just before midnight AFD was called to 410 N. Alder for a structure fire.

When units arrived, they found the home fully involved with fire spreading to a neighboring house.

Due to the size of the fire, Hoquiam Fire and Grays Harbor Fire #2 assisted.

In total, AFD says it took 18 firefighters responding in 1 command Unit, 4 Engines, 3 Medic Units and 2 Chief Officers just over an hour to bring the fire under control.

Following the fire, a person believed to be a resident was found inside.

The home was a total loss, while the neighboring home suffered an estimated $6500 damage on an exterior wall.

The residents of that home sustained no injuries are currently receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Aberdeen Police and Fire Departments.