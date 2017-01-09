Aberdeen home burns for 2nd time

A vacant building in Aberdeen has burned, again.

On Sunday night, just before midnight, an Aberdeen Medic Unit was returning to the Southside Fire Station when they saw flames coming from a vacant home a block from the Aberdeen Fire Department in the 500 block of West Market St.

When crews arrived, fire was coming out of holes in the roof and a doorway that were opened after AFD responded for a fire at the residence in September.

Aberdeen and Hoquiam firefighters were able to control the flames in around 15 minutes, although the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, and utilities had already been cut to the home. Following the fire in September, the home was left unsecured and AFD says that it allowed for transient access at any time.

The Aberdeen Fire Department reminded all property owners that it is their responsibility to secure any vacant or fire damaged buildings to prevent access.