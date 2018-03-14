Aberdeen High School students participate in nationwide school walkout

Approximately 75 students walked out of Aberdeen High School on Wednesday, holding signs and standing together, as part of a nationwide movement following the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

The students spoke at the top of the entry way to the high school, with Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson, School Resource Officer Bob Green, other staff and community members standing nearby.

Student Nadia Wirta led the conversation, taking moments of silence for all 17 students lost in the Parkland shooting, followed by statements from other students asking for change to school safety.

KXRO was there:

The March For Our Lives group has organized a protest in Washington DC, and supporting communities across the nation, on March 24.

“…kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today.” – from the March For Our Lives website.

Locally, a rally and march is planned for Saturday, March 24, starting at 1pm, at Zelasko Park in Aberdeen. Local group Our Revolution/ Democracy Rising, is organizing this event in conjunction with over 700 other events around the country.

“Young people across the country are demanding that their lives and safety become a priority, and we are standing up with our youth. We are marching to emphasize the importance of gun safety regulations to end gun violence. We are rallying to raise the voices of the young people of Grays Harbor. “

Prior to the publicized walkout and protest, the Aberdeen School District posted a link to their current policies regarding unexcused absences and penalties, preparing students who participate that their may be ramifications.

Along with the posting, they stated;

“FREE SPEECH DURING SCHOOL HOURS

The Aberdeen School District has received inquiries about current policies and procedures should students choose to participate in the national walk out planned for March 14, 2018, in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

These two documents are posted on school web sites and are shared to answer some frequently asked questions about student rights and district responsibilities. This guidance is in place at all times, regardless of the issue.”

The Associated Press states that preliminary numbers show tens of thousands of young people across the U.S. walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in one of the biggest student protests since the Vietnam era.

Historians said the demonstrations were shaping up to be one of the largest youth protests in decades.

“It seems like it’s going to be the biggest youth-oriented and youth-organized protest movements going back decades, to the early ’70s at least,” said David Farber a history professor at the University of Kansas who has studied social change movements.

“Young people are that social media generation, and it’s easy to mobilize them in a way that it probably hadn’t been even 10 years ago.”

The walkouts drew support from companies including media conglomerate Viacom, which paused programming on MTV, BET and all its other networks for 17 minutes during the walkouts.

Organizers of the March For Our Lives rally in Washington DC say they are expecting to draw hundreds of thousands to the nation’s capital on March 24.