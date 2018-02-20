Aberdeen High School closes Wednesday due to damage

Aberdeen High School suffered “significant damage” and will be closed on Wednesday.

According to the School District, a “heat exchanger coil” burst this afternoon, damaging multiple areas.

In a release, they tell KXRO the coil burst and the line emptied its contents throughout the Guidance Center and its computer lab.

“The fluid then penetrated down to the first floor, causing additional damage to the Main Office. A

portion of the library was also impacted.”

They say that the damage is to the main office on the first floor, as well as the Guidance Center and computer lab on the second floor.

“The main office is not usable and needs to be temporarily relocated,” Superintendent Alicia Henderson said. “We need to ensure the school can operate safely and that our staff can perform the essential functions required to run a school and keep students safe.”

More than a dozen work stations were destroyed, including the attendance secretary, comptroller, school secretary, the principal’s office and both assistant principals’ offices.

“I am confident that our technology staff can relocate these vital systems and we will be back up and running by Thursday,” Superintendent Henderson added.

As a result, Aberdeen High School will be closed Wednesday (February 21) while crews clean and staff relocate the main office.

The high school is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, (February 22).