 Aberdeen corrections officer charged with tipping off drug traffickers

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes tells KXRO that charges have been filed against 49 year old Charles Andrew Stocker of Aberdeen following allegations that he tipped off drug traffickers about law enforcement activities.

Stocker is charged in a criminal complaint with two counts of aiding and abetting drug trafficking and two counts of misprision of a felony. Stocker has been on administrative leave since July 20 when FBI agents served search warrants on his home and business.

According to the criminal complaint, unsealed today, members of the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force informed the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that it appeared Stocker had been providing “sensitive law enforcement information” to known drug dealers in the Aberdeen area.

During their investigations, Task Force members became aware of allegations that Stocker had warned a drug dealer about an individual working with law enforcement as a confidential source attempting to purchase drugs. The FBI led investigation uncovered a recording of a jail call that implicated Stocker in providing this information.

In addition, the investigation revealed that Stocker passed sensitive law enforcement information, including that the Task Force was listening to jail calls, to two other drug dealers who worked together to distribute drugs in the area.

The Department of Justice says that Stocker also allegedly agreed to hold money for one of these drug targets, who had worked with law enforcement and under law enforcement supervision delivered money to Stocker for safe keeping. That money was recovered when the search warrants were executed. According to the Complaint, Stocker made a variety of false statements at the time the search warrants were executed.

Aiding and abetting a drug trafficking offense is punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to 20 years. Misprision of a felony is punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to 3 years.

The case is being investigated by the FBI.