Aberdeen Corrections Officer acquitted of charges

The Seattle PI reports that 50 year old Charles “Andy” Stocker, accused of providing information to southwest Washington drug traffickers, has been acquitted.

Stocker was acquitted on Wednesday following a seven-day jury trial at U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

Stocker was accused in February of 2017 of providing information about ongoing investigations to drug dealers.

At the time, authorities told KXRO that members of the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force informed the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration that it appeared Stocker had been providing “sensitive law enforcement information” to known drug dealers in the Aberdeen area.

Agents with the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration launched an investigation in March 2016 following a tip from Grays Harbor County narcotics detectives.

Stocker denied the charges.

The PI states that a motion for acquittal was filed on Monday, with Stocker’s attorneys arguing that prosecutors failed to show that Stocker knew of the conspiracy he was accused of aiding.

They report that at trial, one of the drug dealers testified that he never discussed his crimes with Stocker, in part because Stocker was “law enforcement,”, although the dealer testified “that he got ‘bits’ of information from Stocker only by ‘weaseling’ them from him, and that he got ‘tired of telling’ the government about Stocker’s lack of involvement in the alleged conspiracy.”

The other dealer, who was romantically involved with the first, testified that Stocker told her investigators were listening to their phone calls, according to the defense attorneys’ statement. But the woman also explained that she didn’t interact further with Stocker or involve him in a drug conspiracy. She apparently kept selling to a police informant after that interaction.

In the article, the PI reports that public defenders stated, “There is no other evidence that might even arguably be sufficient to establish Mr. Stocker’s knowledge of the conspiracy,”

Stocker has been on administrative leave from the Aberdeen jail since his arrest.