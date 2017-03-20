Aberdeen City Council back on for THIS week

The Aberdeen City Council meeting previously scheduled for this week, then cancelled due to Mayor Erik Larson being out of the country, is back on for Wednesday.

Aberdeen Finance Director Mike Folkers sent the notice, “I received an objection today regarding the cancellation of the City Council meeting. We will be holding the City Council Meeting on March 22, 2017 as regularly scheduled.”

Larson had stated that he would be joining other representatives from Grays Harbor, Mason, and Thurston Counties as part of an economic development delegation to China.

Larson said that the trip will include “meeting with Trade Councils for several major Cities and Ports to discuss opportunities to expand trade and investment between Southwest Washington and China.”

Larson said that the trip will specifically be to look at options for “the local need for new housing development”.

The Mayor stated that City Council President Tawni Andrews agreed to cancel the meeting this week prior to the notice to the public. It was not stated who issued the objection to the cancellation.