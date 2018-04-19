Aberdeen City Administrator job posted online

The search for an Aberdeen City Administrator is officially underway.

A group representing the City of Aberdeen have posted the details regarding the new position in an effort to attract candidates.

“The City of Aberdeen offers an outstanding career opportunity for a talented, committed and engaging leader to become the first City Administrator in a newly authorized position. “

Proposed in Mayor Erik Larson’s 2017 budget, the City Administrator position in Aberdeen was originally voted down by the council before being approved in December.

The search brochure describes Aberdeen as the “economic center of Grays Harbor” and highlights both the history of the area and the proximity of local rivers, while speaking in major cities and “the quaint North Beaches, the spectacular Lake Quinault area; and several East County towns for those seeking a more rural lifestyle.“

The new position would oversee a $4.8 million General Budget and 165 full-time employees.

According to the job brochure, an ideal candidate would have a Bachelor’s degree in public administration, political science, business or a related field and five years of experience as an administrator.

Among the “Desired characteristics, qualifications and experience”, the City Administrator should;

“ Demonstrate a successful government management background”

have a “Thorough understanding of governmental finance and budgeting”

be “Politically astute but scrupulously non-partisan”

have a “Willingness to make a long term commitment to service in Aberdeen”

…and other requests.

Applications are being accepted now and will be reviewed starting on May 31. The new City Administrator has a starting salary of $100,164, plus benefits.

While a group is doing the search for candidates, final applicants would need to be appointed by Mayor Erik Larson, with confirmation by the City Council.