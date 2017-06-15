Aberdeen business licenses stay at $25 for a lifetime

Business licenses in Aberdeen will not be moving to a yearly fee.

In the second reading of a bill on Wednesday night, the Aberdeen City Council discussed adopting annual business fees of $25 per business, instead of the one lifetime $25 fee already in place.

Mayor Erik Larsen had said when the bill was introduced, that changes at the State level will move all business licenses in cities across the state under the same system, and the update would encourage businesses to update contact information.

During the public comment period for the bill, no local business owners came to the meeting to speak on the change, but the council spoke at length at the merits and downfalls.

An amendment was proposed by Councilman Jeff Cook during discussion to lower the proposed fee from $25 a year to $15 a year to lighten the burden on businesses.

This amendment failed on a 3-8 vote.

Councilwoman Karen Rowe, a local business owner, spoke for members of the business community, speaking against the bill, saying that businesses are already charged for a number of items through the State and the city, and are not getting results.

The second reading of the bill failed, also on a 3-8 vote, ending the discussion, for now, on changing the local business license fee.