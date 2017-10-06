Aberdeen asking for volunteers for Fall Clean Up

The Aberdeen Parks Department wants your help next weekend.

On Saturday, October 14th from 9am-11am, you can join the Aberdeen Parks Department and the Aberdeen Beautification Committee for downtown flower pot clean up.

They say during the fall clean-up they will remove all the summer flowers from the pots in downtown, do some light weeding, and pick up garbage.

They ask that you bring your own gloves and small hand tools but garbage cans, buckets, and bags will be provided as well as water and treats.

They will meet at Aberdeen City Hall.

For more information contact Austin Weber with the parks Department at 360-537-3230 or aweber@aberdeenwa.gov.