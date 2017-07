2 new officers were sworn in by the Aberdeen Police Department.

Officers Brandi Zieber and Tyler Wright have been added to the Aberdeen Police roster.

On July 11, Zieber was sworn in by Deputy Chief Dave Timmons. One week later, Tyler Wright was sworn in.

Zieber is originally from the region, and Wright graduated from Hoquiam High School.

Both new officers   will be attending the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Academy starting in August.