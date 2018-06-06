Aberdeen 6th graders will move to Miller

Following months of discussion on how to address class sizes within the Aberdeen School District, a decision has been made on what changes will be put in place.

At their Tuesday meeting, KXRO has been told that the Aberdeen School Board has chosen to move all 6th Grades to Miller Junior High School in order to bring their average class sizes to 17 by the 2019-2020 school year.

In April, the school board narrowed their options to meet the requirements of Initiative 1351, approved by voters in 2014, down to the final option or purchasing placing portable buildings at the elementary schools.

In a survey conducted by the district, they show that staff had a preference to the change to Miller, while the community preferred the addition of portables.

The school district said that over 800 responses from staff showed twice as many disadvantages against the poratables, including safety and bathroom access.

The discussion about how to reduce class sizes began following the McCleary Decision, which not only brought additional school funding, but it required kindergarten through third grade classes to have no more than 15 to 17 students, while grades 4 through 12 are required to have no more than 22 to 25 students.

Aberdeen Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson told KXRO earlier this year that the average class size is currently 19 for grades K-3 in the Aberdeen School District.

Miller Junior High was built in 1979, and was designed to house approximately 675 students, with between 435 – 635 students already served.

The district says that the estimated cost to move the 6th grade students is $450,000 – $675,000.

According to data from the district, out of 396 middle schools in the state, 271 of them incorporate 6-8 grades.

The school board says that the next steps are to establish a Transition Task Force to plan & prepare for 6th grade at Miller in Fall 2019.

Aberdeen Class Size Data