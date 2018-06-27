A traffic light on Boone Street is being removed permanently

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that today, crews will permanently remove the traffic signal at the intersection of State Route 105/Boone Street and West Huntley Street near the Shoppes at Riverside.

According to a WSDOT analysis, the signal is outdated and is not needed for “adequate traffic control at the intersection”.

They say that both directions of West Huntley Street at the intersection already have existing stop signs, and this will be the only traffic control in the future.

WSDOT says that while they remove the light, larger stop signs have been installed and crews will also clear brush and add additional pavement markings.

Drivers can expect some delays at the intersection while work is underway.