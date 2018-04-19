A Hyak becomes a Choker as GHC signs Rodney Washington

Grays Harbor College announced that they have signed their 3rd local player to their men’s basketball team for the coming year.

Coach Williamson announced the signing of North Beach’s Rodney Washington.

Washington is listed as a 6-2 170 lbs guard that averaged 10 points-per-game as a Hyak, captain on his prep team, and named honorable mention all league.

In addition, Washington is currently ranked #1 in state for multiple events in Track & Field.

Coach Williamson said on Rodney: “Rodney’s desire to get better impresses me and his attitude encourages me that he will develop into a nice player here at GHC in the future. Rodney is a great track athlete and I think his speed, jumping ability, intelligence and length will be effective in our presses. Rodney is a good student and I look forward to getting him on campus.”

GHC went 4-24 overall and 1-13 in league play for the 2017/2018 season.