911 service in Pacific County interrupted

Pacific County 911 was down for callers for four hours on Wednesday.

According to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:40 am on Wednesday, Pacific County Communications received notification that all 911 lines in Pacific County were down.

911 lines were immediately routed to Grays Harbor 911.

Director Tim Martindale Jr was in contact with both Centurylink and the Washington State E911 Coordination Office.

The outage did not appear to be localized to the 911 center but to other north Pacific County homes and businesses as well.

South Pacific County was not impacted by the outage.

At 9:40 AM, all 911 lines and business lines services had been fully restored.

Testing was done taken place to confirm that all lines are functioning properly.

At the time of the press release, a cause of the outage was not known.