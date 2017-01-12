$9 million approved for Morck Hotel

In an email from Morck Renovation LLC managing member Chester Trabucco, he announced that the project is continuing to move forward thanks to some prospective new funding.

The email states that Trabucco was informed Thursday that a loan for $9 million dollars has been conditionally approved by Craft3 to revitalize the historic building.

“A very exciting day for the Morck project. More work to do for sure but this represents a major chunk of what’s needed and establishes credibility for the equity and tax credit partners.”

Trabucco says that there is “one additional presentation” to the Craft3 board due to the size of the loan.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their help and support, both moral and otherwise”.

This prospective funding is not the entire amount needed for the project.

In 2006, Trabucco was involved in the purchase of the building. The restoration of the Morck and neighboring buildings was originally planned to be completed in April 2012. In August 2013, the Morck was added to the Aberdeen Historic Registry, and in June, the Morck Hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Trabucco has said that adding the historic registration would provide needed tax benefits to assist with the rehabilitation.

Built in 1924, the Morck plays a role not only in the history of Aberdeen, but of Aberdeen’s most famous son, Kurt Cobain.

When the Morck served as apartments, Cobain is said to have been a frequent visitor and even stayed at the building for a period of time.

In historic documents from the Morck, their motto was “Come As You Are” and although it was never officially confirmed, the phrase now sits at the entrance to Aberdeen in honor of Cobain.