850 PUD customers in North County will have 12 hour planned power outage

Residents in the North County will see a 12 hour power outage this month as the PUD updates their system.

The Grays Harbor PUD says that approximately 850 customers in North Grays Harbor County will see a planned power outage starting at 7am on June 20.

The outage is expected to last until roughly 7pm.

According to the PUD, the outage will impact all customers north of Axford Prairie. This includes Neilton, Lake Quinault, Amanda Park, Queets and Kalaloch

During the outage, PUD crews will perform tree removal, pole replacement and substation maintenance in the region.

Before June 20, PUD customers will be notified by mail and telephone about the upcoming outage.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage time of 12 hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed. Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period of time.