80 residents stepped up on the first day of Filing Week

In all, 37 local offices now have candidates for the November General Election in Grays Harbor, and 31 candidates for 29 seats in Pacific County.

The majority of offices have only seen a single person file so far.

As of Monday afternoon, Ocean Shores City Council races saw the most competition after the first day of filing. 10 people have filed for 4 seats on the council. This includes current councilmembers in each race, 3 people running against current councilwoman Jackie Farra, 2 people running against councilman Gordon Broadbent, and a challenger for councilman John Lynn.

In Aberdeen, Tim Alstrom has filed for his current seat, marking the 4th consecutive election without an opponent so far.

Former Hoquiam City Councilman Paul McMillan has re-filed for a seat. McMillan lost his seat in 2015 against current councilman Dave Wilson. McMillan has now filed for the companion seat in Ward 1 held by John Pellegrini.

Only 2 positions in Pacific County are seeing multiple candidates. Tony Nordin and Nelia Woods have both filed for Raymond Mayor, a seat currently held by Steve Jones. Dennis Long and Mary DeLong have both filed for a seat as Port of Peninsula commissioner in Nahcotta, a seat which DeLong holds.

Candidates have until 4 pm on Friday to file for office, and until Monday at 4 pm to remove their name from the ballot.

Grays Harbor Candidates

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

Export To Excel 37 Offices with Candidates Filed 49 Candidates Filed Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date Grays Harbor – ALL Grays Harbor Treasurer Partisan Office 1-year unexpired term Ken Albert (Prefers Democratic Party) 608 W Broadway Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 280-1268

kealbert@comcast.net 5/15/2017 8:12:00 AM Port District Grays Harbor Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term jack thompson Pob 1500

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-4521

jrthompson2@comcast.net 5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor Hospital 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Carolyn Wescott 162 e satsop rd

elma WA 98541 (360) 470-3006

carolynwescott@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM Georgette Beerbower Hiles 240 Mox Chehalis Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-3751

gjhiles@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Robert Torgerson PO BOX 2168

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-2068

roberttorgerson@comcast.net 5/15/2017 10:10:00 AM john lester farra box 817

ocean shores WV 98569 (360) 289-0918

farra@coastaccess.com 5/15/2017 2:27:00 PM Hospital 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Pete Scroggs 1120 N BROADWAY ST

ABERDEEN WA 98520 (360) 532-0194

petes@kaufmanscroggs.com 5/15/2017 12:20:00 PM Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tim Alstrom 1503 N Arnold

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 533-4489

talstrom@msn.com 5/15/2017 9:23:00 AM Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Janae M. Chhith 512 W 6th st

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 591-4905

Janae.chhith@outlook.com 5/15/2017 9:07:00 AM City of Elma Grays Harbor Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term elroy papke 418n 16st

elma WA 98541 (360) 482-3232

chiefpapke@comcast.net 5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Paul McMillan 2401 queets Ave.

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 532-2774

pcmcmillan73@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:19:00 AM Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Bill Nelson 920 1st street

hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 589-4940

wnelson7197@msn.com 5/15/2017 12:43:00 PM Richard Sinclair 217 West Emerson Ave.

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 533-9998

richsinc@gmail.com 5/15/2017 2:14:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor Position 10 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Denise Anderson 1420 Marion St

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 537-4765

dnp@comcast.net 5/15/2017 2:53:00 PM City of McCleary Grays Harbor Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Brycen Huff 117 N 9th St

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 470-3484

brycenhuff22@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 10:38:00 AM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Ben Blankenship 722 Evergreen Place

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 593-0389

blbmlb12@comcast.net 5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Joy Iversen 571 N Summit Rd

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 470-0117

joyiversen@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM City of Montesano Grays Harbor Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Clint Bryson 210 W McBryde Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 589-1658

clintbryson@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:11:00 AM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Ian Cope 619 N. Church St

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 500-1278

ic2107@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Robert Hatley 522 E Pioneer Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 580-0036

hatleysx5@gmail.com 5/15/2017 10:18:00 AM Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Ray Meyers 502 E Ferndale Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (509) 528-5383

raymeyers13@icloud.com 5/15/2017 12:37:00 PM Tyler Trimble 412 West Broadway

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 490-2640

trimble4montesano@gmail.com 5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM City of Oakville Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Keith Francis PO Box 407

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 292-8993

marines71@msn.com 5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Susan Conniry 680 Duck Lake Dr SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (619) 977-7132

susanforcouncil2017@gmail.com 5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM John Lynn PO Box 2268

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-9338

slynn1687@aol.com 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Lisa Griebel PO Box 1383

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (425) 306-2859

lisagriebel71@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:09:00 AM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Will Oaks 300 Cockle St. SW

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (425) 802-7882

willoaks42@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM Jackie Farra PO BOX 72

Copalis Beach WA 98535 (360) 580-8813

jackiefarra@coastaccess.com 5/15/2017 9:09:00 AM Steve Ensley 114 Sunrise Ave SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 589-2180

stevenensley917@gmail.com 5/15/2017 12:56:00 PM Randy D. Scott 808 Albion Ave SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 581-7398

olyaccess@live.com 5/15/2017 1:55:00 PM Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Gordon H. Broadbent 785 Duck Lake DR SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-2565

gorbroad@coastaccess.com 5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM Carlos Roldan 417 Lakeview Loop NE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-0472

ceb417@centurylink.net 5/15/2017 10:18:00 AM robert crumpacker PO BOX 144

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 591-1541

rcrummy@aol.com 5/15/2017 10:19:00 AM City of Westport Grays Harbor Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Louis Summers Pob 1184

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-0769

l.summers19@comcast.net 5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor School 5 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Sandra F. Bielski PO Box 2127

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-0306

bielski3@comcast.net 5/15/2017 9:24:00 AM Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason School 68 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Larry Bridenback TRLR 38, 124 ELMA MCCLEARY RD

elma WA 98541 (360) 470-3056

larryb@techline.com 5/15/2017 12:10:00 PM School 68 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Teresa Boling 107 Egdewood Ave

Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-5705

boling@olynet.com 5/15/2017 9:38:00 AM Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor, Pacific School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Scott Jones 35 Dempsey Creek Ln

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 819-0667

s.jones.welding@gmail.com 5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM Sch Dist 300 – N River Grays Harbor, Pacific SCHOOL DIRECTOR POSITION 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Carolyn Lande 2577 North River Rd.

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 537-6544

carolynlande@gmail.com 5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Grays Harbor, Mason School Board Director Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Leroy T. Valley 212 W Homer Adams Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 426-1509 5/15/2017 9:05:00 AM Fire District 1 Grays Harbor Fire 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Larry Curfman 289 Elma Gate Rd E

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 273-6439

lacurfman@aol.com 5/15/2017 9:26:00 AM Clarence (Buck) Graham P O Box 103

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 273-5127

buck.graham@comcast.net 5/15/2017 12:53:00 PM Fire District 7 Grays Harbor Fire 7 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term Joseph Fernandez PO Box 281

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 940-7216

joseph.m.fernandez@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:04:00 AM Fire District 8 Grays Harbor Fire 8 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Clinton L Davis PO Box 246

Moclips WA 98562 (360) 310-3943

clint@westernlogistics.net 5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM Stephanie Allestad PO Box 261

Pacific Beach WA 98571 (360) 276-0009

ghfd8chocofirelady@gmail.com 5/15/2017 3:33:00 PM Fire District 10 Grays Harbor Fire 10 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Mike Toy 3383 Wishkah Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-8770

mtoy@wishkahfire.org 5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM Fire District 11 Grays Harbor Fire 11 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term David McLellan PO Box 293

Grayland WA 98547 (360) 915-4548

olymac1@comcast.net 5/15/2017 11:52:00 AM Fire District 17 Grays Harbor Fire 17 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Calvin Pierce III PO Box 73

Humptulips WA 98552 (360) 924-1780

ak47hoqwa@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 1:50:00 PM Water District 2 Grays Harbor Water 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Tom Epperson 817 Waverly Ct.

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-2523

eppepp@seanet.com 5/15/2017 3:22:00 PM

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

Pacific County Candidates

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

Export To Excel 29 Offices with Candidates Filed 31 Candidates Filed Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date Port Of Chinook Pacific Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Jerry Cox P.O. Box 75

Chinook WA 98614 (503) 317-2238

Coxville2@q.com 5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM Port Of Ilwaco Pacific Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Dave Nichols 206 stringtown rd.

Ilwaco WA 98624 (360) 244-0400

juanaloa966@gmail.com 5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM Port Of Peninsula Pacific Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Dennis A Long PO Box 423

Ocean Park WA 98640 (360) 665-6652

longd6772@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM Mary DeLong PO Box 1441

Ocean Park WA 98640 (360) 244-2422

beachliz@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 10:03:00 AM City of Ilwaco Pacific Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Gary Forner PO Box 680

Ilwaco WA 98624 (360) 244-1992

forkac@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 1:08:00 PM City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Fred Marshall PO Box 159

Ilwaco WA 98624 (360) 642-2073

fmarshall@acm.org 5/15/2017 2:54:00 PM City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Matthew Lessnau PO Box 771

Ilwaco WA 98624 (360) 244-9672

mattlessnau@gmail.com 5/15/2017 10:00:00 AM City of Long Beach Pacific City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Tina McGuire 2506 Pacific Ave N

Long Beach WA 98631 (360) 642-2676

corral@willapabay.org 5/15/2017 1:58:00 PM City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Mark Perez PO Box 941

Long Beach WA 98631 (360) 642-4544

amperezlbwa@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 10:16:00 AM City Of Raymond Pacific Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Douglas (Tony) Nordin 417 10th St

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-3848

dougals@willapabay.org 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM Nelia E. Woods 808 Mckinley Ave

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 589-8671

votewoods@gmail.com 5/15/2017 10:57:00 AM City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dee Roberts 1036 Barnhart St

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-2344

deeandmike98@gmail.com 5/15/2017 10:05:00 AM City Of South Bend Pacific Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Julie Rose Struck PO Box 304

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-6372

jstruck85@gmail.com 5/15/2017 10:09:00 AM City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Patricia (Pat) Neve PO Box 335

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-8033

rainlady43@comcast.net 5/15/2017 2:41:00 PM City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dale Little PO Box 23

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 742-6902

delittle2000@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 11:05:00 AM Ocean Beach School District #101 Pacific Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tiffany Turner PO Box 36

Seaview WA 98644 (503) 298-7915

tiffany@adrifthotel.com 5/15/2017 9:51:00 AM Raymond School District #116 Pacific Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Angelia Enlow Po Box 807

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 589-2330

aenlow@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 12:46:00 PM South Bend School District #118 Pacific Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Charles (Chuck) Spoor 1180 Prospect Avenue

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 875-6041

chspoor@southbendschools.org 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Andrew B. Seaman PO Box 877

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-6046

anseaman@southbendschools.org 5/15/2017 11:47:00 AM Naselle Grays River School District #155 Pacific, Wahkiakum Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Amy Hunt 4103 SR-4 W

ROSBURG WA 98643 (360) 465-2433

amyhunt92@gmail.com 5/15/2017 12:02:00 PM Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Amy Chadwick P.O. BOX 553

Naselle WA 98638 (360) 751-8100

azurebeautysalon@gmail.com 5/15/2017 3:42:00 PM School District #172 Grays Harbor, Pacific School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Scott Jones 35 Dempsey Creek Ln

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 819-0667

s.jones.welding@gmail.com 5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM North River School District #200 Grays Harbor, Pacific SCHOOL DIRECTOR POSITION 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Carolyn Lande 2577 North River Rd.

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 537-6544

carolynlande@gmail.com 5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM Willapa Valley Fire District #3 Pacific Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Bob Jones 260 Joe Rockey Rd

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-5796

jonesandjones1@comcast.net 5/15/2017 9:59:00 AM North Cove Fire District #5 Pacific Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Frank Porembski PO Box 230

Tokeland WA 98590 (360) 267-6304

kpafrank@comcast.net 5/15/2017 11:39:00 AM Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Pacific Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term Jeff Nevitt 500 Willapa PL

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 875-1645

jeff.nevitt@gmail.com 5/15/2017 12:50:00 PM Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Tim Russ 1975 State Route 6

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 934-6464

truss@willapabay.org 5/15/2017 10:41:00 AM Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Pacific Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Nancy Gorshe PO Box 387

Ocean Park WA 98640 (360) 665-2368

nancygorshe@reachone.com 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Sandra Stonebreaker PO Box 111

Ocean Park WA 98640 (360) 665-4816

sanded@willapabay.org 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM Chinook Water District Pacific Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Jacob Moore PO Box 149

Chinook WA 98614 (360) 244-0881

jacob.moore06@gmail.com 5/15/2017 12:49:00 PM Willapa Water District Pacific Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Jerry Jones 260 Lilly Wheaton Rd

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-3285

mommamary@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 10:45:00 AM

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates