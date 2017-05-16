80 residents stepped up on the first day of Filing Week

In all, 37 local offices now have candidates for the November General Election in Grays Harbor, and 31 candidates for 29 seats in Pacific County.
The majority of offices have only seen a single person file so far.
As of Monday afternoon, Ocean Shores City Council races saw the most competition after the first day of filing. 10 people have filed for 4 seats on the council. This includes current councilmembers in each race, 3 people running against current councilwoman Jackie Farra, 2 people running against councilman Gordon Broadbent, and a challenger for councilman John Lynn.
In Aberdeen, Tim Alstrom has filed for his current seat, marking the 4th consecutive election without an opponent so far.
Former Hoquiam City Councilman Paul McMillan has re-filed for a seat. McMillan lost his seat in 2015 against current councilman Dave Wilson. McMillan has now filed for the companion seat in Ward 1 held by John Pellegrini.
Only 2 positions in Pacific County are seeing multiple candidates. Tony Nordin and Nelia Woods have both filed for Raymond Mayor, a seat currently held by Steve Jones. Dennis Long and Mary DeLong have both filed for a seat as Port of Peninsula commissioner in Nahcotta, a seat which DeLong holds.
Candidates have until 4 pm on Friday to file for office, and until Monday at 4 pm to remove their name from the ballot.
Grays Harbor Candidates
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
|
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|Grays Harbor – ALL
|Grays Harbor
|Treasurer Partisan Office 1-year unexpired term
|
Ken Albert
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|
608 W Broadway Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 280-1268
kealbert@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 8:12:00 AM
|Port District
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
jack thompson
|
Pob 1500
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-4521
jrthompson2@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM
|Hospital District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Carolyn Wescott
|
162 e satsop rd
elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-3006
carolynwescott@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM
|
Georgette Beerbower Hiles
|
240 Mox Chehalis Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-3751
gjhiles@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
|Hospital District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Robert Torgerson
|
PO BOX 2168
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-2068
roberttorgerson@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 10:10:00 AM
|
john lester farra
|
box 817
ocean shores WV 98569
|
(360) 289-0918
farra@coastaccess.com
|5/15/2017 2:27:00 PM
|Hospital 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Pete Scroggs
|
1120 N BROADWAY ST
ABERDEEN WA 98520
|
(360) 532-0194
petes@kaufmanscroggs.com
|5/15/2017 12:20:00 PM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 3
|Grays Harbor
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tim Alstrom
|
1503 N Arnold
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 533-4489
talstrom@msn.com
|5/15/2017 9:23:00 AM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 4
|Grays Harbor
|Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Janae M. Chhith
|
512 W 6th st
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 591-4905
Janae.chhith@outlook.com
|5/15/2017 9:07:00 AM
|City of Elma
|Grays Harbor
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
elroy papke
|
418n 16st
elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-3232
chiefpapke@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 1
|Grays Harbor
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Paul McMillan
|
2401 queets Ave.
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 532-2774
pcmcmillan73@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:19:00 AM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 3
|Grays Harbor
|Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Bill Nelson
|
920 1st street
hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 589-4940
wnelson7197@msn.com
|5/15/2017 12:43:00 PM
|
Richard Sinclair
|
217 West Emerson Ave.
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 533-9998
richsinc@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 2:14:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 5
|Grays Harbor
|Position 10 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Denise Anderson
|
1420 Marion St
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 537-4765
dnp@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 2:53:00 PM
|City of McCleary
|Grays Harbor
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Brycen Huff
|
117 N 9th St
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 470-3484
brycenhuff22@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:38:00 AM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Ben Blankenship
|
722 Evergreen Place
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 593-0389
blbmlb12@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Joy Iversen
|
571 N Summit Rd
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 470-0117
joyiversen@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM
|City of Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Clint Bryson
|
210 W McBryde Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 589-1658
clintbryson@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:11:00 AM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Ian Cope
|
619 N. Church St
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 500-1278
ic2107@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Robert Hatley
|
522 E Pioneer Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 580-0036
hatleysx5@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:18:00 AM
|Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Ray Meyers
|
502 E Ferndale Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(509) 528-5383
raymeyers13@icloud.com
|5/15/2017 12:37:00 PM
|
Tyler Trimble
|
412 West Broadway
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 490-2640
trimble4montesano@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM
|City of Oakville
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Keith Francis
|
PO Box 407
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 292-8993
marines71@msn.com
|5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM
|City of Ocean Shores
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Susan Conniry
|
680 Duck Lake Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(619) 977-7132
susanforcouncil2017@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM
|
John Lynn
|
PO Box 2268
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 289-9338
slynn1687@aol.com
|5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Lisa Griebel
|
PO Box 1383
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(425) 306-2859
lisagriebel71@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:09:00 AM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Will Oaks
|
300 Cockle St. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(425) 802-7882
willoaks42@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
|
Jackie Farra
|
PO BOX 72
Copalis Beach WA 98535
|
(360) 580-8813
jackiefarra@coastaccess.com
|5/15/2017 9:09:00 AM
|
Steve Ensley
|
114 Sunrise Ave SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 589-2180
stevenensley917@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 12:56:00 PM
|
Randy D. Scott
|
808 Albion Ave SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 581-7398
olyaccess@live.com
|5/15/2017 1:55:00 PM
|Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Gordon H. Broadbent
|
785 Duck Lake DR SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 289-2565
gorbroad@coastaccess.com
|5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM
|
Carlos Roldan
|
417 Lakeview Loop NE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 289-0472
ceb417@centurylink.net
|5/15/2017 10:18:00 AM
|
robert crumpacker
|
PO BOX 144
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 591-1541
rcrummy@aol.com
|5/15/2017 10:19:00 AM
|City of Westport
|Grays Harbor
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Louis Summers
|
Pob 1184
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-0769
l.summers19@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|School 5 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Sandra F. Bielski
|
PO Box 2127
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-0306
bielski3@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 9:24:00 AM
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 68 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Larry Bridenback
|
TRLR 38, 124 ELMA MCCLEARY RD
elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-3056
larryb@techline.com
|5/15/2017 12:10:00 PM
|School 68 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Teresa Boling
|
107 Egdewood Ave
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-5705
boling@olynet.com
|5/15/2017 9:38:00 AM
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Scott Jones
|
35 Dempsey Creek Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 819-0667
s.jones.welding@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM
|Sch Dist 300 – N River
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|SCHOOL DIRECTOR POSITION 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Carolyn Lande
|
2577 North River Rd.
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 537-6544
carolynlande@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School Board Director Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Leroy T. Valley
|
212 W Homer Adams Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 426-1509
|5/15/2017 9:05:00 AM
|Fire District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Larry Curfman
|
289 Elma Gate Rd E
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 273-6439
lacurfman@aol.com
|5/15/2017 9:26:00 AM
|
Clarence (Buck) Graham
|
P O Box 103
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 273-5127
buck.graham@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 12:53:00 PM
|Fire District 7
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 7 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
Joseph Fernandez
|
PO Box 281
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 940-7216
joseph.m.fernandez@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:04:00 AM
|Fire District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 8 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Clinton L Davis
|
PO Box 246
Moclips WA 98562
|
(360) 310-3943
clint@westernlogistics.net
|5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM
|
Stephanie Allestad
|
PO Box 261
Pacific Beach WA 98571
|
(360) 276-0009
ghfd8chocofirelady@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 3:33:00 PM
|Fire District 10
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 10 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Mike Toy
|
3383 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-8770
mtoy@wishkahfire.org
|5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM
|Fire District 11
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 11 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
David McLellan
|
PO Box 293
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 915-4548
olymac1@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 11:52:00 AM
|Fire District 17
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 17 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Calvin Pierce III
|
PO Box 73
Humptulips WA 98552
|
(360) 924-1780
ak47hoqwa@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 1:50:00 PM
|Water District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Water 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Tom Epperson
|
817 Waverly Ct.
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-2523
eppepp@seanet.com
|5/15/2017 3:22:00 PM
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
Pacific County Candidates
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
|
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|Port Of Chinook
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Jerry Cox
|
P.O. Box 75
Chinook WA 98614
|
(503) 317-2238
Coxville2@q.com
|5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM
|Port Of Ilwaco
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Dave Nichols
|
206 stringtown rd.
Ilwaco WA 98624
|
(360) 244-0400
juanaloa966@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM
|Port Of Peninsula
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Dennis A Long
|
PO Box 423
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 665-6652
longd6772@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM
|
Mary DeLong
|
PO Box 1441
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 244-2422
beachliz@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:03:00 AM
|City of Ilwaco
|Pacific
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Gary Forner
|
PO Box 680
Ilwaco WA 98624
|
(360) 244-1992
forkac@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 1:08:00 PM
|City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Fred Marshall
|
PO Box 159
Ilwaco WA 98624
|
(360) 642-2073
fmarshall@acm.org
|5/15/2017 2:54:00 PM
|City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Matthew Lessnau
|
PO Box 771
Ilwaco WA 98624
|
(360) 244-9672
mattlessnau@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:00:00 AM
|City of Long Beach
|Pacific
|City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Tina McGuire
|
2506 Pacific Ave N
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(360) 642-2676
corral@willapabay.org
|5/15/2017 1:58:00 PM
|City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Mark Perez
|
PO Box 941
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(360) 642-4544
amperezlbwa@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 10:16:00 AM
|City Of Raymond
|Pacific
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Douglas (Tony) Nordin
|
417 10th St
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-3848
dougals@willapabay.org
|5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
|
Nelia E. Woods
|
808 Mckinley Ave
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 589-8671
votewoods@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:57:00 AM
|City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dee Roberts
|
1036 Barnhart St
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-2344
deeandmike98@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:05:00 AM
|City Of South Bend
|Pacific
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Julie Rose Struck
|
PO Box 304
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-6372
jstruck85@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:09:00 AM
|City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Patricia (Pat) Neve
|
PO Box 335
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-8033
rainlady43@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 2:41:00 PM
|City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dale Little
|
PO Box 23
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 742-6902
delittle2000@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 11:05:00 AM
|Ocean Beach School District #101
|Pacific
|Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tiffany Turner
|
PO Box 36
Seaview WA 98644
|
(503) 298-7915
tiffany@adrifthotel.com
|5/15/2017 9:51:00 AM
|Raymond School District #116
|Pacific
|Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Angelia Enlow
|
Po Box 807
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 589-2330
aenlow@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 12:46:00 PM
|South Bend School District #118
|Pacific
|Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Charles (Chuck) Spoor
|
1180 Prospect Avenue
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 875-6041
chspoor@southbendschools.org
|5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
|Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Andrew B. Seaman
|
PO Box 877
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-6046
anseaman@southbendschools.org
|5/15/2017 11:47:00 AM
|Naselle Grays River School District #155
|Pacific, Wahkiakum
|Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Amy Hunt
|
4103 SR-4 W
ROSBURG WA 98643
|
(360) 465-2433
amyhunt92@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 12:02:00 PM
|Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Amy Chadwick
|
P.O. BOX 553
Naselle WA 98638
|
(360) 751-8100
azurebeautysalon@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 3:42:00 PM
|School District #172
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Scott Jones
|
35 Dempsey Creek Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 819-0667
s.jones.welding@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM
|North River School District #200
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|SCHOOL DIRECTOR POSITION 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Carolyn Lande
|
2577 North River Rd.
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 537-6544
carolynlande@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM
|Willapa Valley Fire District #3
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Bob Jones
|
260 Joe Rockey Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-5796
jonesandjones1@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 9:59:00 AM
|North Cove Fire District #5
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Frank Porembski
|
PO Box 230
Tokeland WA 98590
|
(360) 267-6304
kpafrank@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 11:39:00 AM
|Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
Jeff Nevitt
|
500 Willapa PL
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 875-1645
jeff.nevitt@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 12:50:00 PM
|Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Tim Russ
|
1975 State Route 6
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 934-6464
truss@willapabay.org
|5/15/2017 10:41:00 AM
|Ocean Beach Hospital District 3
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Nancy Gorshe
|
PO Box 387
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 665-2368
nancygorshe@reachone.com
|5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Sandra Stonebreaker
|
PO Box 111
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 665-4816
sanded@willapabay.org
|5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
|Chinook Water District
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Jacob Moore
|
PO Box 149
Chinook WA 98614
|
(360) 244-0881
jacob.moore06@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 12:49:00 PM
|Willapa Water District
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Jerry Jones
|
260 Lilly Wheaton Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-3285
mommamary@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:45:00 AM
