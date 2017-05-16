80 residents stepped up on the first day of Filing Week
By KXRO News
|
May 16, 2017 @ 6:40 AM

In all, 37 local offices now have candidates for the November General Election in Grays Harbor, and 31 candidates for 29 seats in Pacific County.

The majority of offices have only seen a single person file so far.

As of Monday afternoon, Ocean Shores City Council races saw the most competition after the first day of filing. 10 people have filed for 4 seats on the council. This includes current councilmembers in each race, 3 people running against current councilwoman Jackie Farra, 2 people running against councilman Gordon Broadbent, and a challenger for councilman John Lynn.

In Aberdeen, Tim Alstrom has filed for his current seat, marking the 4th consecutive election without an opponent so far.

Former Hoquiam City Councilman Paul McMillan has re-filed for a seat. McMillan lost his seat in 2015 against current councilman Dave Wilson. McMillan has now filed for the companion seat in Ward 1 held by John Pellegrini.

Only 2 positions in Pacific County are seeing multiple candidates. Tony Nordin and Nelia Woods have both filed for Raymond Mayor, a seat currently held by Steve Jones. Dennis Long and Mary DeLong have both filed for a seat as Port of Peninsula commissioner in Nahcotta, a seat which DeLong holds.

Candidates have until 4 pm on Friday to file for office, and until Monday at 4 pm to remove their name from the ballot.

 

 

 

 

Grays Harbor Candidates

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

37 Offices with Candidates Filed
49 Candidates Filed
Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date
Grays Harbor – ALL Grays Harbor
Treasurer Partisan Office 1-year unexpired term
Ken Albert
(Prefers Democratic Party)
608 W Broadway Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 280-1268
kealbert@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 8:12:00 AM
Port District Grays Harbor
Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
jack thompson
Pob 1500
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-4521
jrthompson2@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM
Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor
Hospital 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Carolyn Wescott
162 e satsop rd
elma WA 98541
(360) 470-3006
carolynwescott@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM
Georgette Beerbower Hiles
240 Mox Chehalis Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-3751
gjhiles@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor
Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Robert Torgerson
PO BOX 2168
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-2068
roberttorgerson@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 10:10:00 AM
john lester farra
box 817
ocean shores WV 98569
(360) 289-0918
farra@coastaccess.com
 5/15/2017 2:27:00 PM
Hospital 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Pete Scroggs
1120 N BROADWAY ST
ABERDEEN WA 98520
(360) 532-0194
petes@kaufmanscroggs.com
 5/15/2017 12:20:00 PM
Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tim Alstrom
1503 N Arnold
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 533-4489
talstrom@msn.com
 5/15/2017 9:23:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor
Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Janae M. Chhith
512 W 6th st
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 591-4905
Janae.chhith@outlook.com
 5/15/2017 9:07:00 AM
City of Elma Grays Harbor
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
elroy papke
418n 16st
elma WA 98541
(360) 482-3232
chiefpapke@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM
Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Paul McMillan
2401 queets Ave.
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 532-2774
pcmcmillan73@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:19:00 AM
Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor
Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bill Nelson
920 1st street
hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 589-4940
wnelson7197@msn.com
 5/15/2017 12:43:00 PM
Richard Sinclair
217 West Emerson Ave.
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 533-9998
richsinc@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 2:14:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor
Position 10 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Denise Anderson
1420 Marion St
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 537-4765
dnp@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 2:53:00 PM
City of McCleary Grays Harbor
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Brycen Huff
117 N 9th St
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 470-3484
brycenhuff22@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:38:00 AM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ben Blankenship
722 Evergreen Place
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 593-0389
blbmlb12@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Joy Iversen
571 N Summit Rd
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 470-0117
joyiversen@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM
City of Montesano Grays Harbor
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Clint Bryson
210 W McBryde Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 589-1658
clintbryson@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:11:00 AM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ian Cope
619 N. Church St
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 500-1278
ic2107@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Robert Hatley
522 E Pioneer Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 580-0036
hatleysx5@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:18:00 AM
Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ray Meyers
502 E Ferndale Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(509) 528-5383
raymeyers13@icloud.com
 5/15/2017 12:37:00 PM
Tyler Trimble
412 West Broadway
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 490-2640
trimble4montesano@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM
City of Oakville Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Keith Francis
PO Box 407
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 292-8993
marines71@msn.com
 5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM
City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Susan Conniry
680 Duck Lake Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(619) 977-7132
susanforcouncil2017@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM
John Lynn
PO Box 2268
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 289-9338
slynn1687@aol.com
 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Lisa Griebel
PO Box 1383
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(425) 306-2859
lisagriebel71@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:09:00 AM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Will Oaks
300 Cockle St. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(425) 802-7882
willoaks42@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
Jackie Farra
PO BOX 72
Copalis Beach WA 98535
(360) 580-8813
jackiefarra@coastaccess.com
 5/15/2017 9:09:00 AM
Steve Ensley
114 Sunrise Ave SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 589-2180
stevenensley917@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 12:56:00 PM
Randy D. Scott
808 Albion Ave SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 581-7398
olyaccess@live.com
 5/15/2017 1:55:00 PM
Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Gordon H. Broadbent
785 Duck Lake DR SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 289-2565
gorbroad@coastaccess.com
 5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM
Carlos Roldan
417 Lakeview Loop NE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 289-0472
ceb417@centurylink.net
 5/15/2017 10:18:00 AM
robert crumpacker
PO BOX 144
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 591-1541
rcrummy@aol.com
 5/15/2017 10:19:00 AM
City of Westport Grays Harbor
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Louis Summers
Pob 1184
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-0769
l.summers19@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM
Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor
School 5 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Sandra F. Bielski
PO Box 2127
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-0306
bielski3@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 9:24:00 AM
Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason
School 68 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Larry Bridenback
TRLR 38, 124 ELMA MCCLEARY RD
elma WA 98541
(360) 470-3056
larryb@techline.com
 5/15/2017 12:10:00 PM
School 68 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Teresa Boling
107 Egdewood Ave
Elma WA 98541
(360) 482-5705
boling@olynet.com
 5/15/2017 9:38:00 AM
Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor, Pacific
School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Scott Jones
35 Dempsey Creek Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 819-0667
s.jones.welding@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM
Sch Dist 300 – N River Grays Harbor, Pacific
SCHOOL DIRECTOR POSITION 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Carolyn Lande
2577 North River Rd.
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 537-6544
carolynlande@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM
Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Grays Harbor, Mason
School Board Director Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Leroy T. Valley
212 W Homer Adams Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 426-1509
 5/15/2017 9:05:00 AM
Fire District 1 Grays Harbor
Fire 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Larry Curfman
289 Elma Gate Rd E
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 273-6439
lacurfman@aol.com
 5/15/2017 9:26:00 AM
Clarence (Buck) Graham
P O Box 103
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 273-5127
buck.graham@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 12:53:00 PM
Fire District 7 Grays Harbor
Fire 7 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Joseph Fernandez
PO Box 281
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 940-7216
joseph.m.fernandez@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:04:00 AM
Fire District 8 Grays Harbor
Fire 8 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Clinton L Davis
PO Box 246
Moclips WA 98562
(360) 310-3943
clint@westernlogistics.net
 5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM
Stephanie Allestad
PO Box 261
Pacific Beach WA 98571
(360) 276-0009
ghfd8chocofirelady@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 3:33:00 PM
Fire District 10 Grays Harbor
Fire 10 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Mike Toy
3383 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-8770
mtoy@wishkahfire.org
 5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM
Fire District 11 Grays Harbor
Fire 11 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
David McLellan
PO Box 293
Grayland WA 98547
(360) 915-4548
olymac1@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 11:52:00 AM
Fire District 17 Grays Harbor
Fire 17 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Calvin Pierce III
PO Box 73
Humptulips WA 98552
(360) 924-1780
ak47hoqwa@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 1:50:00 PM
Water District 2 Grays Harbor
Water 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Tom Epperson
817 Waverly Ct.
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-2523
eppepp@seanet.com
 5/15/2017 3:22:00 PM

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

 

Pacific County Candidates

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

29 Offices with Candidates Filed
31 Candidates Filed
Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date
Port Of Chinook Pacific
Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Jerry Cox
P.O. Box 75
Chinook WA 98614
(503) 317-2238
Coxville2@q.com
 5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM
Port Of Ilwaco Pacific
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Dave Nichols
206 stringtown rd.
Ilwaco WA 98624
(360) 244-0400
juanaloa966@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM
Port Of Peninsula Pacific
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Dennis A Long
PO Box 423
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 665-6652
longd6772@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM
Mary DeLong
PO Box 1441
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 244-2422
beachliz@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:03:00 AM
City of Ilwaco Pacific
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Gary Forner
PO Box 680
Ilwaco WA 98624
(360) 244-1992
forkac@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 1:08:00 PM
City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Fred Marshall
PO Box 159
Ilwaco WA 98624
(360) 642-2073
fmarshall@acm.org
 5/15/2017 2:54:00 PM
City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Matthew Lessnau
PO Box 771
Ilwaco WA 98624
(360) 244-9672
mattlessnau@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:00:00 AM
City of Long Beach Pacific
City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Tina McGuire
2506 Pacific Ave N
Long Beach WA 98631
(360) 642-2676
corral@willapabay.org
 5/15/2017 1:58:00 PM
City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Mark Perez
PO Box 941
Long Beach WA 98631
(360) 642-4544
amperezlbwa@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 10:16:00 AM
City Of Raymond Pacific
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Douglas (Tony) Nordin
417 10th St
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-3848
dougals@willapabay.org
 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
Nelia E. Woods
808 Mckinley Ave
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 589-8671
votewoods@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:57:00 AM
City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dee Roberts
1036 Barnhart St
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-2344
deeandmike98@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:05:00 AM
City Of South Bend Pacific
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Julie Rose Struck
PO Box 304
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-6372
jstruck85@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:09:00 AM
City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Patricia (Pat) Neve
PO Box 335
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-8033
rainlady43@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 2:41:00 PM
City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dale Little
PO Box 23
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 742-6902
delittle2000@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 11:05:00 AM
Ocean Beach School District #101 Pacific
Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tiffany Turner
PO Box 36
Seaview WA 98644
(503) 298-7915
tiffany@adrifthotel.com
 5/15/2017 9:51:00 AM
Raymond School District #116 Pacific
Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Angelia Enlow
Po Box 807
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 589-2330
aenlow@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 12:46:00 PM
South Bend School District #118 Pacific
Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Charles (Chuck) Spoor
1180 Prospect Avenue
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 875-6041
chspoor@southbendschools.org
 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Andrew B. Seaman
PO Box 877
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-6046
anseaman@southbendschools.org
 5/15/2017 11:47:00 AM
Naselle Grays River School District #155 Pacific, Wahkiakum
Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Amy Hunt
4103 SR-4 W
ROSBURG WA 98643
(360) 465-2433
amyhunt92@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 12:02:00 PM
Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Amy Chadwick
P.O. BOX 553
Naselle WA 98638
(360) 751-8100
azurebeautysalon@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 3:42:00 PM
School District #172 Grays Harbor, Pacific
School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Scott Jones
35 Dempsey Creek Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 819-0667
s.jones.welding@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM
North River School District #200 Grays Harbor, Pacific
SCHOOL DIRECTOR POSITION 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Carolyn Lande
2577 North River Rd.
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 537-6544
carolynlande@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM
Willapa Valley Fire District #3 Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Bob Jones
260 Joe Rockey Rd
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-5796
jonesandjones1@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 9:59:00 AM
North Cove Fire District #5 Pacific
Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Frank Porembski
PO Box 230
Tokeland WA 98590
(360) 267-6304
kpafrank@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 11:39:00 AM
Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Pacific
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Jeff Nevitt
500 Willapa PL
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 875-1645
jeff.nevitt@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 12:50:00 PM
Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Tim Russ
1975 State Route 6
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 934-6464
truss@willapabay.org
 5/15/2017 10:41:00 AM
Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Pacific
Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Nancy Gorshe
PO Box 387
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 665-2368
nancygorshe@reachone.com
 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Sandra Stonebreaker
PO Box 111
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 665-4816
sanded@willapabay.org
 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
Chinook Water District Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jacob Moore
PO Box 149
Chinook WA 98614
(360) 244-0881
jacob.moore06@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 12:49:00 PM
Willapa Water District Pacific
Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jerry Jones
260 Lilly Wheaton Rd
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-3285
mommamary@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:45:00 AM

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

 

 

