Over $80 million in pot confiscated by Grays Harbor Drug Task Force

The drug busts on Tuesday saw over $80 million worth of pot confiscated.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO in an update that a total of 50 search warrants were executed in Grays Harbor, Thurston, and King Counties on Monday.

They say there were 44 arrests made, 26 vehicles confiscated, along with multiple guns and other items of value and there was over $400,000 worth of cash and gold seized.

In addition a total of 32,449 marijuana plants were confiscated and it was estimated that the value of the plants was in excess of $80 million.

According to the Sheriff’s Office 38 of the 50 search warrants were in Grays Harbor County, 8 were in King County, and 4 were in Thurston County.

They say there is a tremendous amount of work left to do for this massive investigation and they again want to thank all of the federal, state, and local partners who assisted with this significant operation.

Location List:

ABERDEEN CITY / SURROUNDING ABERDEEN AREA

Aberdeen Lake Road

North Bank Road

Trentland Park Drive

Scammel

H Street

Cherry Street

S. Harbor

Wishkah Road

Sumner Ave

N. Rice

HOQUIAM CITY / SURROUNDING HOQUIAM AREA

Queets Ave

Aberdeen Ave.

22nd Street

O Street

Lawrence Street

B Street

W. Chenault

Pacific Ave

East Hoquiam Road

Karr Street

Grayland / OCEAN SHORES

Chester Ave

Narwhal Loop

CITY OF COSMOPOLIS / COSMOPOLIS AREA

2nd Street

Holly Lane

Lund Road

CITY OF MONTESANO / MONTESANO AREA

S. Glenn Street

Geissler Road

SURROUNDING ELMA AREA

Cloquallum Road

Middle Earth Lane

CITY OF MCCLEARY / SURROUNDING MCLEARY AREA

W. Simpson Ave

Elma McCleary Road

E. Elma Hicklin Road

Larson Road (Multiple locations)

KING COUNTY

56th Avenue S (KENT)

144th Avenue SE (BELLEVUE)

NE Lake Washington Blvd. (BELLEVUE)

NE 8th Street (BELLEVUE)

80th Avenue NE (MEDINA)

THURSTON COUNTY

10th Court SE (OLYMPIA) / Multiple locations

Laynard Dr NE (LACEY)