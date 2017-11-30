Over $80 million in pot confiscated by Grays Harbor Drug Task Force

The drug busts on Tuesday saw over $80 million worth of pot confiscated.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO in an update that a total of 50 search warrants were executed in Grays Harbor, Thurston, and King Counties on Monday.
They say there were 44 arrests made, 26 vehicles confiscated, along with multiple guns and other items of value and there was over $400,000 worth of cash and gold seized.
In addition a total of 32,449 marijuana plants were confiscated and it was estimated that the value of the plants was in excess of $80 million.
According to the Sheriff’s Office 38 of the 50 search warrants were in Grays Harbor County, 8 were in King County, and 4 were in Thurston County.
They say there is a tremendous amount of work left to do for this massive investigation and they again want to thank all of the federal, state, and local partners who assisted with this significant operation.
